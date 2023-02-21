Eligible Wagga residents now have access to a fifth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but one Wagga GP practice plans to run a combined booster and flu vaccine clinic when both jabs are available.
The federal government expanded eligibility for fifth booster doses from Monday following advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Committee (ATAGI) for most adults to receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose every six months.
Access to a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was also opened to adults under 30, who were previously not eligible.
Blamey Street Surgery GP Dr Rachel Glasson said while their bookings are open for anyone keen to receive their next dose soon, the practice is planning to run clinics for the next boosters in March.
"We're anticipating we're going to be starting clinics around the same time the flu vaccines become available," she said.
"It makes it more convenient, so they don't have to come in twice."
She said they're also waiting for supplies of the Omicron specific COVID booster to become available.
Uptake of the latest COVID-19 boosters has slowly waned in Wagga as more have been recommended by authorities.
According to the Department of Health's latest vaccination data, just 45.3 per cent of those eligible have received a fourth dose of a vaccine.
A total of 72.5 per cent of Wagga residents aged 16 and over received a third dose of a vaccine, compared to almost 96 per cent who received their second dose.
"I think there's a level of complacency, and the urgency to get the vaccine is not there like it used to be," Dr Glasson said.
"But the recommendation has been to get your COVID booster when you get your flu vaccine."
Pharmacist at South City Pharmacy Luke van der Rijt said they had seen an increase in people booking in to receive a COVID-19 booster since the expansion of the vaccine program.
"The thing that's changed now is that if you have had COVID or a booster in greater than six months, you're eligible," he said.
"It's worthwhile in preparation for winter."
Dr Glasson said while coronavirus outbreaks occurred during all seasons, people receiving flu vaccines should consider waiting until about April, so the immunity lasts through winter.
For more information about where you can receive your next COVID-19 vaccination, visit covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
