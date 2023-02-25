The Daily Advertiser
Sensitive Content

Wagga domestic violence survivor calls for changes to NSW courts

Tim Piccione
Updated February 26 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 6:30am
Victim-survivor Megan (not her real name) escaped an abusive relationship some years ago. Today, she is living with bars across her windows for safety. Picture supplied

A Wagga-based domestic violence victim-survivor has described the NSW court system as a "shit show" in dire need of a dramatic overhaul.

