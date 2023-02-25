A Wagga-based domestic violence victim-survivor has described the NSW court system as a "shit show" in dire need of a dramatic overhaul.
It took local woman Megan* years to escape the violent man who terrorised her through coercive control and physical violence.
"I started to leave in 2003 and didn't get out properly until 2006," Megan, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, said.
She slept on the couch, tried to move homes, spent months in a women's refuge and couch surfed with her three children to escape "invisible bars" created by a partner.
"I was so emotional, physically and financially strapped, and I knew he could just come back whenever he wanted," she said.
"I wasn't safe."
Those years and many following them were spent in a court system she and many advocates say does not provide adequate care and necessary support for victims of gendered, family and domestic violence.
"My personal experience was the court processes were an extension of his fists," Megan said.
As a state election approaches, will proposed government reforms do enough?
Figures from Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety show that one in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence perpetrated by a man they know.
Almost 10 women a day are hospitalised for assault injuries perpetrated by a spouse or domestic partner.
"He got my arm and bent it over his knee like a stick," Megan said.
That particular assault led to a broken arm and like many throughout the marriage, went unreported to police.
"There's a lot of under-reporting because it makes it worse. Because nothing happens."
Wagga domestic and family violence advocates report that fear of drawn out court cases, especially in smaller regional communities, plays a significant role in under-reporting.
Disillusionment with how the NSW legal system deals with family and domestic violence cases, their victims and perpetrators is reflected in recent major party election policy announcements.
They include a feasibility study into a specialist family and domestic violence court run by trained staff, which separates victims and perpetrators and consolidates family law and criminal courts.
"Magistrates or judges need to be guided by people with lived experience," Megan said.
Policies also include major funding for women's health centres, programs like the Right to Ask scheme allowing background checks for partners and the expansion of electronic ankle bracelets tracking offenders.
"We've been campaigning for [background checks] for years - it's a good step but it's not enough," Megan said.
The Wagga resident said the scheme should go further and provide interested parties with information about red flags to look for in potentially violent or coercive partners.
"And if perpetrators get an [apprehended domestic violence order] against them, they should get an ankle monitor - if they don't agree to it they should get locked up," she said.
"To stop people getting murdered."
Megan's story of apprehended domestic violence orders, custody battles, coercive control, threats, financial stress, women's refuges, attempted moves and stalking is common and widespread across Australia.
The Sisters in Law Project provide legal support services for women like Megan and advocates for reform of Australia's legal systems.
Founder and CEO Jane Matts said victim-survivors in regional communities are faced with unique difficulties, including isolation, where domestic violence cases need to be handled differently than cities.
"Even when women are meeting the highest possible risk, we are not putting in enough safe measures to make women safe, especially in regional areas," Mrs Matts said.
"Because there's just not the resources to do that."
Mrs Matts said the current legal system needs greater funding and supportive programs.
"What we do is we triage domestic violence and then all the other things are very ad hoc," she said.
"It needs to be looked at from a whole perspective, asking what's the beginning and end to give someone a stable environment from which they can move forward."
The NSW Women's Alliance, which includes organisations like the Sisters in Law Project, recently published policy recommendations ahead of the March 25 state election.
They included: "Reform legal systems and policing for people experiencing sexual, domestic and family violence".
The recommendation directly addressed making courts safer, strengthening victim support and staff training.
"Regular and ongoing training for all legal practitioners, judicial officers, court staff and interpreters to respond to sexual, domestic and family violence in a trauma-informed, culturally safe way with an evaluation of training for its effectiveness," it stated.
