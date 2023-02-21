The build up to the 150th running of the Wagga Gold Cup has officially begun with a special unveiling at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) on Tuesday.
MTC president Geoff Harrison was on hand alongside Member for Riverina Michael McCormack to unveil a statue with him excited to begin the countdown to this year's running of the Gold Cup.
"It's absolutely amazing that we have been able to put it together with the committee that has been behind it," Harrison said.
"To be president of this magnificent outfit for the 150th running of the Wagga Gold Cup is an honour."
Celebrating 150 years of the Gold Cup in 2023, Harrison believed the statue represented security with him believing that it will remain at the entrance of the MTC for easily another 150 years.
"For the one race to be run over 150 years consistently I think is a feat in itself," he said.
"My first year as president was the first year of Covid and that was the first year there was no patrons on course at all.
"So I've had a few firsts as president, but this statue will be here for another 150 years without any trouble at all, because of the quality of what it is and the way it has been put in place."
Today's unveiling is just the beginning of the celebrations with Harrison explaining they have a few more events lined up ahead of the first Friday in May.
"We've got lunch with the stars on the second of April," he said.
"Barbara Joseph, Danny Beasley and Pat Webster are going to be speaking at that who are all iconic trainers and jockeys of their time.
"Then we have got a cocktail night before prelude day which is the 24th of April and it will be a periodic night with costumes and memorabilia.
"We've put a lot of memorabilia together to showcase 150 years of the Wagga Gold Cup."
Harrison said that on-track things are also starting to progress nicely with the warmer weather improving track conditions.
"The track's really coming along now," he said.
"It has been very slow because of the cold weather, but it is really coming across now and as usual will be 110 per cent for the running of the Cup."
McCormack played a major part in the process of the statue's unveiling with him even travelling alongside Harrison to pick it up in the Southern Highlands.
"I stumbled across the particular monument on an auction site," McCormack said.
"I had a long chat to Geoffrey Harrison who has been a longtime friend of mine saying that I thought that the Murrumbidgee Turf Club needed to do something to celebrate 150 years.
"I convinced Geoffrey to convince the board of directors to pay the money to win this auction to get this horse to Wagga Wagga and indeed that's what we did.
"We then drove up in his truck to the Southern Highlands and collected it and got some wonderful looks along the way down the Hume Highway back to Wagga Wagga.
"We got in here in the cover of darkness and have kept it a big secret until now, I think a lot of people were cottoning on to the fact that we had a horse statue.
"But not a lot of people realised there was a jockey on top as it's not just about the horses, it's also about the jockeys."
He added that it was great that 2001 winning Gold Cup jockey Beasley could be in attendance for the unveiling with McCormack very much looking forward to the 150th running of the Cup in May.
"This club is a very special part not just of Wagga Wagga, but of the entire region," he said.
"The Wagga Wagga Gold Cup is the race that stops the region and it's been held since 1873.
"It brings people together, not just necessarily racing aficionados but people who just love a good time and love fun.
"To be able to get out and enjoy the outdoors again and to enjoy other people again is something that I think is going to make the 2023 cup on the first Friday in May very special."
