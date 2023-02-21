After losing access to their Instagram page, costing them more than a thousand followers a not-for-profit, volunteer organisation combating mental health is on a mission to increase their visibility.
Part of making a change for Riverina Bluebell is having the community aware of its existence, which includes expanding its social media presence, but the recent hit to their Instagram account done just the opposite.
Having already planned to make an appearance at Wagga CSU Orientation Week to show new students what help exists within the community, committee members decided to launch a bit of a social media campaign.
The idea to have a portable frame for students to take pictures with to post on their Instagram accounts with the hashtag Riverina_Bluebell came from committee member Darren Sweeney's daughter.
But, we all know a picture is a hundred times better with props, which is why they also had 500 pairs of sunglasses made with the hashtag.
It's all for a purpose, however, Mr Sweeney said, as the goal at the end of the day is to get an important message out to everyone in the community, particularly those headed to university.
"Don't endure mental health by yourself," Mr Sweeney said.
"We're trying to create awareness and give students useful tools.
"The purpose of coming to O-Week is to show all the students who come into the Riverina the different pathways to mental health awareness and support."
Moving locations and delving into the unknown can be a terrifying time for many, and a time in which support can be crucial.
"People are going to have a lot of emotions going on when making big changes in their lives and some may struggle to fit in or with how university operates, struggling with a new area or to make friends," Mr Sweeney said.
"I think it's important that they know there are organisations like us within the community."
