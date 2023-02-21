The Daily Advertiser

Wagga put on alert as Bureau of Meteorology issues severe thunderstorm alert for parts of the region

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 1:45pm
Lightning strikes above Bourkelands last Friday night. Picture by Nicole Craig

Wagga and parts of the Riverina have been placed on alert after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Tuesday afternoon.

