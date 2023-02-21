Wagga and parts of the Riverina have been placed on alert after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Tuesday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms have been predicted to hit large swathes of the region including Wagga, West Wyalong, Young and Tumbarumba on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Thunderstorms are also possible for Narrandera and Griffith.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It comes as the region emerges from the latest heatwave which saw temperatures hover between 34.3 and 37.6 degrees.
But Wagga residents are set to receive a welcome change with Wednesday and Thursday forecast to reach just 29 degrees.
Last weekend people witnessed spectacular light displays as a lightning-rich storm swept across the city.
The bureau reminds people to be prepared. For tips go to: http://bit.ly/2m248nN
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.