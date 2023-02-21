Kildare Catholic College's swimming carnival has been dominated by two students with the pair combining to break 12 records.
Students Isaac Mooney (year 12) and Andre Labara (year seven) broke six records each with 17 total records being broken throughout the carnival.
Carnival coordinator Ryan Price was really pleased with how the carnival went and noted the great performance by Mooney and Labara.
"Yeah it was a really good carnival," Price said.
"There was 17 records broken and two students in particular dominated.
"They broke a record in pretty much every event they swum in and they are very good swimmers both of those boys."
While Mooney has been breaking records throughout his time at Kildare, Price said it would be exciting to see what Labara could do in the coming years with this being his first carnival at the school.
"Some of the records he's broken have stood for 15 years and he's beaten them by four seconds," he said.
"He is not just beating records, he is absolutely smashing them and he actually beat one record by 23 seconds."
Price was also pleased with the level of participation from students with the year 12 synchronised swimming challenge a particular highlight.
"Teresa was the winning house there and they haven't won much for a while," he said.
"So it was good they got involved and had a win and that's always a highlight of the carnival. They get to choose their own music and perform a three minute routine, so it's always good."
Benedicta again dominated the event overall claiming their sixth straight carnival with Price also glad to welcome everyone back this year after having to deal with restrictions over the past few carnivals.
Age Champions
12 years: Girl - Annabelle Lewington
13 Years: Girl - Mia Cecchini, Boy - Andre Labara
14 Years: Girl - Macey Matthews, Boy - Xavier Jones
15 Years: Girl - Olivia Cecchini, Boys - Riley Bradshaw and Jasper Wood
16 Years: Girl - Addison Pope, Boy - Daniel Stiles
Senior: Girl - Zoe McQueen, Boy - Isaac Mooney
