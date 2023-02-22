A prominent Baylis Street storefront is finally getting some new life and with it, the newest addition to Wagga's food scene.
HANOK Korean barbecue restaurant will soon be taking residence at 85 Baylis street in the city centre, formerly home to bar-restaurant BAY85.
The small barbecue chain has a handful of outlets in NSW alongside two in Canberra and Wagga will be its first regional outlet.
The Wagga eatery is being brought to town by Daniel Chen and Jamie Lv who say they're excited to bring something different to the regions.
"People are looking for something new," said Mr Chen.
"[I think we] can give people more choice and because it's a small town, we can have a lot of loyal customers and they'll keep coming, keep coming."
The owners say locals can expect authentic Korean charcoal cooking with a wide range of side dishes accompanied by their special sauce and top quality Wagyu steaks, no lower in quality than "marble 7 plus".
The pair have had the lease of 85 Baylis Steet for 12 months, but were delayed by the pandemic, and they're relieved the big day is finally near.
"I'm quite excited because whenever we open a new product it's quite exciting," said Mr Chen.
"I'm excited like when you have a new baby."
The pair chose Wagga after their business adviser pinpointed the city as a good place to trial in a regional market and if all goes well they could roll out in Albury also.
They also have plans to bring a new bubble tea outlet to Wagga.
HANOK will initially seat up to 70 people including outdoor seating, before eventually expanding and opening the backroom space to functions and food lovers, and the owners are on the lookout for locals to staff the new venture.
Mr Chen hopes to have the restaurant ready to go by the end of February.
Raine and Horne leasing agent Dylan Wooden said the business has snapped up an ideal location which will attract a lot of local foot traffic.
And Mr Chen and Mr Lv were lucky to get into the storefront with limited options on the main street.
"We are still seeing solid enquiries for restaurants and food outlets here in Wagga, but with a limited supply," Mr Wooden said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
