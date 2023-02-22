The Daily Advertiser

HANOK Korean Barbeque restaurant is coming to Wagga

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 12:00pm
Jamie Lv and Daniel Chen, owners of the newest CBD eatery, HANOK Korean barbecue. Picture by Conor Burke

A prominent Baylis Street storefront is finally getting some new life and with it, the newest addition to Wagga's food scene.

