The Daily Advertiser

Wagga CSU welcomes 800 on-campus students during Orientation Week

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 21 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga CSU Associate Professor Chris Orchard with CSU orientation week coordinator Jeané Van Der Merwe and new bachelor of education student Georgia Goode at O Week. Picture by Madeline Begley

More than 800 on-campus students are set to commence their studies at Wagga CSU this year with Orientation Week celebrations under way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.