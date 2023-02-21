More than 800 on-campus students are set to commence their studies at Wagga CSU this year with Orientation Week celebrations under way.
Another 900 students will commence studies through Wagga CSU online.
Georgia Goode moved from Tumut to attend Wagga CSU, planning on studying a bachelor of education K-12 and majoring in HSIE/Business.
Miss Goode said her main reason for attending the Wagga campus was because of the courses it had - a benefit is that it was also close to home.
"I applied and found out I had gotten in 24 hours later and figured It was meant to be," she said.
Miss Goode, who plans on becoming a teacher, said she hasn't met a lot of other students studying education but hopes to see more considering the career.
"I haven't met a lot of other students studying education. A lot are studying ag and vet, but I have met a couple," she said.
"I do know a lot of locals who do study here though.
"It would be great to see more people doing teaching. If more people do it there's more chance of us getting benefits and then it's more rewarding."
With a five-year plan in place, Miss Goode said her decision to study education is one that will no doubt pay off.
"It's such a rewarding career. I know there are a lot of scholarships too, and after university, there are a lot of programs you can do where you go to rural areas to teach for a certain amount of time and they will pay off part of your uni HECS," she said.
"I feel like, why wouldn't you want to do that? Another main thing is that you can teach anywhere in the world with a teaching degree.
"My plan is to finish my teaching degree, work in a rural area for however many years that I need to, and then probably live overseas for a couple of years teaching."
Studying K-12 also means Miss Goode has the option of teaching at primary schools and high schools, which are vastly different.
But, it hasn't always been a clear dream for the new student.
"It took me ages to figure out if I actually wanted to do the teaching. It was always in the back of my mind but initially, I had been doing something else," she said.
"I've been a nanny for the past year and I've been babysitting since I was 14 so I'm really good with kids already. I figured we needed a lot more teachers."
Associate dean in the Faculty of Arts and Education Chris Orchard said this year the campus saw a 14 per cent growth in students.
"We're seeing more people coming to Wagga CSU, education particularly is really strong this year and we are really excited by the numbers we are seeing," he said.
"There are over 800 commencing on-campus students joining this week and another close to 900 online students. We're really happy- it's such a boon for the university but also for the community."
Wagga CSU Orientation Week coordinator Jeané Van Der Merwe said around 600 new students were welcomed to the Wagga campus on Tuesday for the start of Orientation Week.
"I'm just excited to have students back on campus," she said.
"They're getting familiarised with blocks, accommodation, other students and all the courses and facilities we have here before they start next week."
