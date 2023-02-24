BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Ideally located within Wagga's medical precinct, is this meticulously restored red brick cottage.
An empathetic and stylish renovation has completed the home for modern living while affectionately respecting its heritage.
A considered extension has created a luxurious wing, cleverly configured to include a world-class kitchen and living space whilst maximising the home's comfort and versatility.
Subtle neutral colours marry with the original timber flooring and windows. Large picture windows frame northern views to perimeter trees.
The open kitchen, dining and living is airy and sunlit, merges via bi-fold doors to sun-dappled deck with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen.
The kitchen is well appointed, with generous stone countertops, two-pac cabinetry, ample storage with a walk-in pantry and a large splashback window welcoming natural light.
Three of the bedrooms are generous in size, all with built-in-robes and leafy aspects. The peaceful main bedroom with ensuite is located at the rear of the home.
The family bathroom extends retreat vibes, with step-in shower and tub.
The private rear yard is a place perfect to entertain with friends and family whilst overlooking the sparkling in-ground swimming pool.
There's rear-lane access to a shed, triple-car parking plus extra space for the home gym, workshop or storage.
