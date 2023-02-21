After a couple of close losses, St Michaels' under 14's side has now won their last two games as they prepare for the upcoming finals series.
Their latest win came on Saturday against Lake Albert Maroon with St Michaels recording a 115-run victory thanks to an impressive last wicket partnership between Hayden Donohue (88no) and Jett Spencer (28no) that guided them to a total of 9-194.
St Michael's coach Ian Donohue was pleased with the performance with the pair getting to work in the last seven overs to achieve the big total.
"Yeah it was a good performance," Donohue said.
"It was a little bit slow early on and we lost a few wickets, but we obviously then had a last wicket partnership of 81 runs."
Spencer usually plays for the under 16's side where he made 33no on Friday night with Donohue saying they offered him a game because they were going to be a few short.
Donohue was also proud of his son's innings with Hayden returning to the crease after retiring on 30 to finish on 88no that came off just 40 balls and included 17 boundaries.
"He went away and had a bit of a tough time with the state challenge," he said.
"But he's kept working hard and he put the bad balls away, but also respected the bowling when it needed to be respected to build a good total."
In reply the Bulls reached a total of 7-79 with Alex Kelly (2-2) leading the way with the ball for St Michaels.
"We bowled really well," Donohue said.
"Just good line and length and there was a couple of good catches as well.
"Alex Kelly's bowling figures were really good and he bowled well to clean up the tail."
Matt Stockman (23) and Ben Murray (20) were the Bulls' best with the bat while Patrick Spain (2-16) and Hunter Blacka (2-26) were the best with the ball.
Across the other games in the under 14's competition, South Wagga (8-124) defeated Wagga RSL (7-121) and Lake Albert Gold (3-188) beat Wagga City (8-90).
In under 16's action, St Michaels (4-115) defeated Wagga RSL Black (8-114) while South Wagga White (6-125) beat Wagga RSL Orange (7-114).
Lake Albert Maroon (5-132) also defeated South Wagga Blue (7-129) despite a strong bowling performance from Baxter Parker (4-15).
In the under 13's St Michaels Red (6-135) defeated Wagga City (6-131) while South Wagga Blue (7-136) beat Kooringal (1-124).
In the under 12's competition Wagga RSL (4-42) defeated Lake Albert Gold (8-41) while Lake Albert Maroon (5-65) beat Kooringal Gold (63).
In the other under 12's game, Kooringal Blue (4-113) defeated St Michaels (8-62).
