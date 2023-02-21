The Daily Advertiser
St Michaels under 14's side has regained their strong form from the start of the season on the eve of finals

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 1:30pm
Tyler Cunneen fires down a delivery during his side's win against Lake Albert Maroon on Saturday.

After a couple of close losses, St Michaels' under 14's side has now won their last two games as they prepare for the upcoming finals series.

