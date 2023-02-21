The Daily Advertiser

Kincaid Street eastbound traffic blocked after two-car crash

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 21 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The hatchback sustained enough damage that it could not be moved without a tow truck. Picture by Conor Burke

Eastbound traffic on Wagga's Kincaid Street is being blocked by police after a two-car crash late Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.