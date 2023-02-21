Eastbound traffic on Wagga's Kincaid Street is being blocked by police after a two-car crash late Tuesday morning.
The collision took place near the intersection with Trail Street, leaving a small silver hatchback severely damaged .
But a NSW Police spokesperson reported that none of the drivers involved were injured and ambulance services were not called.
The car's damage has meant it cannot be safely moved and the driver and local authorities are waiting for a tow truck to remove it.
Drivers heading towards Fitzmaurice Street are advised to take an alternative route and avoid Kincaid Street until the crashed car is safely removed.
Police are not treating the incident as suspicious with alcohol reportedly not a factor.
The drivers have exchanged details.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
