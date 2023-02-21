Letters: Wagga Base Hospital's outstanding care is to be applauded

Just over a month ago, while staying in Wagga, my wife was hospitalised and treated for a severe attack of vertigo.
During the four days in hospital Margaret, and indeed the whole family, received exemplary care, attention and treatment from the entire hospital - doctors, nurses and staff.
Coincidentally, in the last few weeks we have had reports of three other wonderful experiences.
After 50-plus years of dealing with hospitals in northern Victoria and southern NSW, Wagga Base stands out.
Many, many thanks.
I notice that the CBA has given a limited stay of execution to its Junee branch, but Westpac and others continue to roll up the shutters on a host of suburban and regional banks (Daily Advertiser, February 15).
A simple idea that would allow the banks to demonstrate a sense of social responsibility would be to mutually agree that at least one of them would remain open in every town - or at least within some sort of demographic parameters (that they could decide amongst themselves) that allowed people to bank "locally" in a reasonable sense of the word. The onus to remain as the "last bank standing" in unprofitable areas would be shared around in a way that they decide upon.
Yes, keeping financially unviable branches alive means trading at a loss in one outpost of the fiscal empire. But these would be shared out among all the banks - everyone takes some small hit to profits somewhere, but none of them have to make a loss everywhere. And regional communities get to have access to a bank that's reasonably "local", which is what I always thought banks were for.
The NSW Electoral Commission has clearly established laws which regulate where election signs can be erected.
Fines are imposed on political parties and candidates for failure to comply. These laws generally require all political signage to be erected on private land.
If you see signs of any political party on Crown land or NSW roads, advice I have received from the NSW Electoral Commission is to contact your local council and report the incident to them (with a photo).
However, in practice, because NSW councils receive significant funding from state governments via decisions made by the political parties who hold the executive powers, in practice I have noticed councils less likely to enforce laws around political signs.
I am asking for NSW residents who see political signs from any party place on Crown lands to report it. Let's push our politicians and political parties to comply with the laws they introduced.
