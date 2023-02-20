After a cloudy first year, the Riverina's premiere skygazing observatory is thriving and opening itself up to curious locals every weekend.
The Rock Regional Observatory's weekly Saturday night events are giving people a chance to get more in touch with the universe.
"It gets people under the sky and they're always surprised by how much sky there is once you get them outdoors," Wagga astronomer Michael Maher said.
"There's plenty to see."
Started in December, the publicly open Saturday nights have been attracting up to 20 or 30 people some evenings, despite later times due to daylight savings.
But Mr Maher said over 200 keen stargazers showed up over the recent green comet sighting weekend, with the hope that astronomy events will keep drawing in big crowds.
The volunteer-run observatory technically opened its doors in early 2022 but was very quickly met with unfavourable weather conditions for months at a time.
Aside from the hard-to-miss big telescope, which is used for research work, the observatory has six other working telescopes.
"Each of them will be focused on something different - there's clusters and nebulas and all sorts of interesting thing," Mr Maher said.
More than just getting a close look at planets like Mars and Jupiter or constellations like Orion and the Southern Cross, visitors are treated to stories of the sky and telescope lessons.
"And you need to be out in the open and away from the lights for that," Mr Maher said.
The Rock Progress Association's Gail Driscoll said the observatory needed more volunteers and visitor donations to help its upkeep and to potentially purchase new telescopes.
"So that we can we can continue to improve what we've got there and have more and more people come out and use it," Cr Driscoll said.
"If anybody's keen when they come out to put $5 in the donation box, we'd really appreciate it."
The Rock Regional Observatory will likely expand its weekend public hours once summer is over.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
