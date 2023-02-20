Sydneysiders were given a taste of Wagga's very own Mardi Gras over the weekend on the LGBTQIA+ celebration world stage.
Wagga Mardi Gras organisers represented the Riverina city and its growing event by holding a stall at Sydney's Mardi Gras Fair Day, as it prepares to host WorldPride 2023.
Wagga Mardi Gras organiser Holly Conroy said the Victoria Park stall, which sold Wagga merch, was an "absolutely amazing" way to let people know about the local event.
"We had the best response," she said.
Ms Conroy said she lost count of the amount people who were connected to Wagga.
"Or in a lot of circumstances, were forced to leave Wagga because of who they were," she said.
"They could not believe that Wagga was actually embracing it."
One former Wagga resident visited the stall and told Ms Conroy about growing up in the region and being bullied, eventually moving to Sydney.
"He started crying and I started crying and there were happy tears all over the place," she said.
"He could not believe that the town he basically ran from was now a safe haven for people in our community."
Wagga's Mardi Gras celebrations kick off on Thursday March 9 and run until Sunday, March 12.
The weekend includes events like drag shows, rainbow roller disco and the main event parade on Saturday evening.
While looking to let people know about the Wagga event, the travelling team was also just trying to show Sydney's world famous Mardi Gras event that rural areas had embraced the celebration.
"We're just making our presence known," Ms Conroy said.
That Wagga presence could feel a whole lot bigger at Sydney's 2024 celebrations, with Ms Conroy teasing a parade float representing the city.
As for details on what we can expect as a representation of Wagga, the LGBTQIA+ advocate kept her cards close to her chest.
"But I've got some really big plans for it," Ms Conroy said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
