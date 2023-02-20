The Daily Advertiser

Greens candidate Ray Goodlass hones in on koala sanctuary, gambling reform in Wagga state election bid

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
February 20 2023 - 9:00pm
Greens candidate Ray Goodlass' key campaign points include tackling climate change, introducing stricter gambling laws and improving pay for teachers, paramedics and nurses. Picture by Les Smith

Establishing a koala sanctuary in Wagga and phasing out pokies from pubs have been named as some of Ray Goodlass' key campaign points, as the Greens veteran gears up for another state election tilt.

