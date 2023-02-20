Establishing a koala sanctuary in Wagga and phasing out pokies from pubs have been named as some of Ray Goodlass' key campaign points, as the Greens veteran gears up for another state election tilt.
The retired university lecturer and former deputy mayor laid out his five main policies during the official launch of his election campaign on Monday, September 20.
Mr Goodlass said the main focuses of his election will be tackling climate change, improving working conditions for front-line public servents and implementing stricter anti-gambling laws.
He also backed the Greens' strategies to address the housing and cost of living crises, while voicing his support for achieving "true reconciliation" with Aboriginal people.
"When elected I will take action to save endangered species and protect threatened ecosystems ... I will also work to establish a koala sanctuary in Wagga," Mr Goodlass said.
"I will tackle the [gambling] issue head-on by phasing out pokies from pubs and clubs - they should be restricted to casinos."
Mr Goodlass will be looking to build on his result in the 2019 election, during which he received just 2.77 per cent of first preference votes.
All four major parties have announced candidates for the NSW state election alongside the independent, incumbent Wagga MP Joe McGirr.
Julia Ham will stand for the Liberals, Keryn Foley for Labor and Andrianna Benjamin for the Nationals.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
