From 16 teams over a one-day competition to its biggest year yet, Coota Beach Volleyball has come a long way in its 23 years.
The annual event set in the heart of Cootamundra made a return over the weekend after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
The message Mr Sutherland hopes the students take away from the event is that anything is possible, like laying down loads of sand on a public street in the middle of a township for an epic community event.
"The feedback was outstanding," Mr Sutherland said.
The success of this year's event means organisers will look to again explain the event next year, according to Mr Sutherland.
"We will look to expand the event next year, this year we had nine courts, so we will expand that to 10 next year."
When Mr Sutherland came up with the idea to hold Coota Beach Volleyball in 2000, they only had one court and 16 teams, which goes to show just how much the event has grown over the years.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
