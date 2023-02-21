The Salvation Army has launched it's latest financial relief effort in Wagga, looking to help guide people away from needing financial assistance.
The Doorways program seeks to work with people become less reliant on financial aid by helping them develop their own resources, and integrate themselves into supportive communities to lessen the personal burdens of poverty.
There is a keen need for more community services in Wagga, which has been ravaged by COVID-19 and natural disasters over the last few years. Now with interest rate rises and inflation rising, many locals have been financially and emotionally driven to the brink.
Local Doorways coordinator Jen Cameron says she has seen the need for these services grow over the last five years, and wants people struggling to know that Doorways is a non-judgemental space, where their privacy will be respected.
"We have more people coming to Wagga from out of state, high housing costs, more homelessness, and increases in domestic and family violence and family breakdowns," Miss Cameron said
"But nearly a quarter of our clients are people facing acute cost of living pressures due to the current climate.
"Every day, someone is having some form of crisis ... we want people to feel comfortable, no matter their situation."
The soft launch of the Doorways program in January suggests some early success, with direct engagement numbers rising from five, to 50 in less than two months.
Doorways state manager Jarryd Horn said feelings of failure are often obstacles to people seeking help from organisations like the Salvos, and breaking down these barriers is essential.
"The Doorways motto is 'no wrong door'. We know the hardest thing for members of community is to walk through that door, and say they need help," Mr Horn said.
"We wanted to create a one-stop shop so that people don't have to go through that process of making first contact again and again."
Mr Horn also acknowledged the structural nature of many forms of poverty cannot be addressed by the work of food banks, financial counsellors, and social workers.
The Salvos role at the coalface of poverty in the Australian regions places them well to collect and respond to data around the causes of, and potential solutions to enduring poverty.
Mr Horn describes punitive welfare policies, like the low rate of jobseeker, as "poverty taxes", and said until these are addressed, the need for non-government services providers like Doorways will continue to grow in the region, and likely across the country.
Salvation Army's Doorways program in Wagga operates Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.
Anyone in the community suffering financial hardship has been encouraged to drop in to the Salvos office at 180 Forsyth Street.
