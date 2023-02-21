The Daily Advertiser

Salvos Doorways addresses poverty at personal and structural levels

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated February 21 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:00pm
Left to right: Doorways Regional Manager Dee Fraser, Emergency relief assessor Nisha Reid, Area Officer Marco Lupis and Doorways coordinator Jen Cameron.

The Salvation Army has launched it's latest financial relief effort in Wagga, looking to help guide people away from needing financial assistance.

