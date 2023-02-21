Turvey Park resident Barry Williams is still getting used to navigating Wagga's footpaths in his mobility scooter.
The 81-year-old began using the aid about a month ago, and encountered his first obstacle while trying it out with the sales representatives.
Mr Williams was crossing Mother's Bridge near the Wagga Railway Station, when he found two safety bollards which were placed too close together for the mobility scooter to pass through.
"I put in a complaint to [Wagga City Council], got a call back and they said they'd look into it," he said.
"Five days later they had been removed."
Soon after, Mr Williams found other mobility scooter users had also encountered the problem.
Now, Mr Williams is still encountering difficult roadblocks on his daily commutes around town. He said many footpaths in older areas of the city - including in Turvey Park - were damaged, making it difficult to navigate in his scooter.
"I noticed the new council bike paths are quite smooth but I think it's a different story to a lot of other paths in town," he said.
"You wouldn't be able to [ride] on most footpaths because of the raised joints. Some areas, you have to use the street."
Mr Williams said he'd also encountered issues with riding under low-hanging trees around the city.
"I've taken to bringing a pair of secateurs with me and giving the branches a snip," he said.
Council infrastructure services director Warren Faulkner said vehicles like mobility scooters, e-bikes and e-scooters - collectively referred to as micro-mobility transport - were an emerging issue for councils in general.
He said the transport's popularity was on the rise, which mean public infrastructure needed to evolve to accommodate them.
"We're aware of the issues facing mobility scooters on older footpaths," he said.
"We're currently reviewing council's pedestrian and mobility plan and will be providing a draft to councillors by the end of February."
Council's intentions to investigate better ways to integrate micro-mobility transportation was also included in the Wagga Transport Plan which was submitted to Transport for NSW in August last year.
Mr Faulkner also said workers monitor vegetation growth around footpaths.
"If community members are aware of an issue, please contact our customer service team on 1300 292 442," he said.
