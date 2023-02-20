Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have continued their tumultuous start to the 2023 Southern NSW Women's league season with a 13-point loss to East Wagga-Kooringal.
Co-coach Ethan Schiller said his side was in the game but were unable to push through a strong Hawks, going down 2.2 (14) to 0.1 (1).
"End of the day, East Wagga are a very good team and a very physical team," Schiller said.
"We knew that going in but we didn't really address that because we didn't want the girls to just focus on the physicality of the game."
After several good tackles and strong bumps from their opponents in the first quarter, Schiller said the MCUE side looked scared to get into the action.
"We became a lot more fumbly and we couldn't pick up the ball cleanly, and that's what cost us in the end," he said.
With key forward Kahli Abbott unavailable, MCUE lacked experience and leadership in their forward line.
Schiller owned the mistake of not putting more experience in their forward 50 to help their young forwards find their feet.
"Our whole message has been if the ball is in the forward line, back yourself in and worst case you get a behind," he said.
"Out key forward Squirt (Abbott), she's a bit older, she's played a bit more football and is a bit more mature, and she really helps the forward line, telling them what to do and giving them some advice, we were definitely missing her."
A standout to both Schiller and opposition coach, Amy Coote, was 16-year-old Amity Wood.
In her first season of senior football the young player has taken the side by storm.
"She's still at school and played a bit of school footy, she came to her first training and we did a contested drill and she just blitzed it," Schiller said.
"She can just play footy very well, because she's so young, if she keeps at footy, which she's an absolute gun at, she'll do really well."
Looking ahead to their round four game in Narrandera, Schiller is hoping for approval for the game to start at 7:30pm, to help both teams ensure they've got maximum player availability.
"It's easier for both teams, I'd much rather start later and get better teams on the field than start earlier and be missing half your players."
"The only problem is you don't know when to have dinner, before or after," he said.
MCUE will host Griffith Swans at Narrandera Sportsground in round four on Friday night.
EWK Hawks Women 1.0 2.0 2.1 2.2 (14)
MCUE Goannas Women - - - - (1)
GOALS: EWK Hawks Women: A.White 2; MCUE Goannas Women:
BEST: EWK Hawks Women: K.Bloomfield, A.Piercy, H.Conroy, S.Scott, L.Jones, M.Hard; MCUE Goannas Women: T.Schulz-Cole, T.Geddes, A.Nitschke, C.Holland, A.Wood, S.Kissane.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
