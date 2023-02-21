Having grown up in the small town of Lake Cargelligo, Lochie Robertson is no stranger to seeing disadvantaged young people go down the wrong path.
So when his budding shearing business began to grow, he was keen to give an opportunity to some of the troubled youngsters he'd met while working at the Riverina Youth Justice Centre.
"I took on a few guys that weren't doing the best with their life and now they're making up to $500 a day shearing sheep," Mr Robertson said.
His business currently employs two former juvie inmates and Mr Robertson said he's hired about 10 rouseabouts who "were looking like they were going there as well".
Ethan Beer was "in a rough spot" about four years ago, after being involved in a serious car accident.
Despite having never held a pair of shears, he was recruited to be a shearer following a chance meeting with Mr Robertson at the gym.
"I was sort of in a bad way and taking it out on the wrong people and doing the wrong things," Mr Beer said.
"But working with him gave me something to live for. I've got a couple of kids now and I've got a really good life."
The initiative is just one of the ways Riverina Livestock Scan and Shear has grown significantly since launching in 2018, despite the national shearer shortage strangling the wool industry.
Mr Robertson was just 22 when he started the business, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by turning his passion for shearing into a career.
Just five years later, the company has more than 30 employees and shore almost 300,000 sheep last year - a figure which is expected to rise in 2023.
Mr Robertson said one of the keys to making his shearing business stand out from the crowd has been an active social media account.
"I just post videos and pictures of when one of the boys hits a shearing milestone which makes them feel recognised for what they're doing," he said.
"We actually pick up jobs all the time from people seeing our Facebook videos and stuff."
While most shearing companies have almost no presence on social media, the Riverina Livestock Scan and Shear page has over 2500 followers.
Mr Robertson has employed about half of his shearers from overseas, which has been helped by connections he made while travelling New Zealand and England.
"We're got shearers from France, England, Scotland, Belgium and then Kiwis," Mr Robertson said.
"That has helped out a lot because the shearer shortage has been pretty tough."
Off the back of his success starting his own company, Mr Robertson has been nominated for the 7NEWS NSW/ACT Young Achiever Award.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
