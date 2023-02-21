The Daily Advertiser

Lochie Robertson uses juvie inmates and savvy Facebook posts to grow his shearing business

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
February 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Livestock Scan and Shear owner Lochie Robertson says it's a good feeling to offer a better path to troubled youngsters. Picture supplied

Having grown up in the small town of Lake Cargelligo, Lochie Robertson is no stranger to seeing disadvantaged young people go down the wrong path.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.