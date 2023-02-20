East Wagga-Kooringal have secured their first win of the season but coach Amy Coote knows her side can go further.
In a hot slog at Gumly Gumly Oval on Friday night, EWK emerged 13-point victors over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in round three of the Southern NSW Women's league.
"We had the ball in the forward line 95 per cent of the game, but we just couldn't get the rewards on the scoreboard," Coote said.
"The midfield were superb and they pushed the footy into the forward line but we just didn't have the work rate in the forwardline to get the score on the board."
After receiving a forfeit in round one and a 40-point loss to Collingullie in round two, Coote said her side was hungry to bounce back.
"The forfeit in round one had a major impact on us, not only does it impact us on our individual stats for league best and fairest, but also the game experience," she said.
"Losing out on that game experience before coming into a game against Gullie, who I mentioned at the start of the season is going to be the team to beat this year, we just needed that game behind us to go against them and we didn't have it.
"I was concerned coming out of the loss, but I think it made the girls hungry and gave them a bit of extra fire in their belly."
Coote was particularly pleased with her backline and their defensive pressure to keep MCUE to just one behind.
Brooke Brustolin, Anneka Piercy, and Skye Vickery ability to read the play ahead of them was key to their success, Coote said.
"Particularly Anneka Piercy, she just knows exactly where to be at the right time," she said.
"One of our under 16's players Isabella Cooper, she stepped up this year and she's our full-back, and you just can't get past her."
With all round three games pushed back due to extreme heat, Coote enjoyed the extra break times that allowed her to better engage with her team between quarters, and believes they benefited all clubs
"I often say coaching women's AFL in this comp is almost like speed dating, when the siren goes, the girls come running over and by the time they get there, the siren goes to get back on, there's no time to talk or go through what they did that quarter," she said.
With Charles Sturt University ahead of them this weekend, Coote said she's not going in with any expectations of her opponents.
"Every year every team is different. We beat them last year but who doesn't say they recruited hard over the off season and got a heap of good new players," she said.
"Every year is a new year and we'll just take each game by each game."
EWK Hawks Women 1.0 2.0 2.1 2.2 (14)
MCUE Goannas Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (1)
GOALS: EWK Hawks Women: A.White 2; MCUE Goannas Women:
BEST: EWK Hawks Women: K.Bloomfield, A.Piercy, H.Conroy, S.Scott, L.Jones, M.Hard; MCUE Goannas Women: T.Schulz-Cole, T.Geddes, A.Nitschke, C.Holland, A.Wood, S.Kissane.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
