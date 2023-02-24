Chicken supply, prices to stay volatile as Wagga butchers' costs soar

The price and availability of chicken in the Riverina will continue to be volatile in the coming months, according to the industry's peak body.
Chicken has been Australia's most popular meat since 2006, and is still growing in popularity - Australians eat on average 48.8kg of chicken a year.
The rapidly growing supply of chicken meat in Australia has kept prices relatively stable compared with other meats such as beef or pork.
According to the Australian Chicken Meat Federation (ACMF), the appearance of a shortage in some locations results from greater demand for the low cost source of protein, as cost of living pressures change consumption habits.
Wagga based Butcher Andrew Nelson says prices have rise on some products by over 40 per cent.
"Chicken prices have been pretty stable for 10 years, so they were probably overdue for an adjustment," Mt Nelson said.
"Our costs are going up too - electricity is costing more, so we have to pass that onto our customers
"The biggest losers are probably pubs and cafes, with schnitzels and that."
ACMF CEO Dr Mary Wu said price and supply of chicken meat would continue to be volatile, in at least the short term.
"Despite the year-on-year increases in the overall number of chickens produced, the market will continue to be affected by supply and demand factors in the coming months," Dr Wu said.
"This might mean short term supply issues in some areas, and price increases to reflect supply chain costs.
Dr Wu predicts that a tight labour market, and the rising cost of wheat due to the war in Ukraine are factors in the increases.
"Like many other industries, the Australian chicken meat industry is facing extremely high input costs (e.g. feed, energy, packaging, freight) and a lack of workforce availability," she said.
"For example, it has been reported by some companies that feed costs have risen by close to 30 per cent year-on-year.
"To meet sustained increases in consumer demand for chicken meat now and into the future ... the industry is calling for more government action, particularly to recognise and address the workforce shortages across the poultry sector from farming through to processing."
