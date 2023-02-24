Hamptons-inspired interiors will impress

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This could be the one you have been waiting for but thought would never appear.
A fully-customised floor plan and family-friendly design, presenting immaculately as new, completed in July 2021 the craftsmanship of this home will have you thinking it was built only yesterday.
Feel the instant calming presence this home has to offer, welcoming you with a stunning water feature and instant street appeal.
Step inside to a charming entrance complimented with feature VJ panelling, matte black trimming and double glass French doors open through to the formal living room.
The designer kitchen overlooks the dining, rear yard and additional living areas that are flooded with natural lighting.
The kitchen is finished with stone benchtops, offers a walk-in pantry and is equipped with stainless-steel appliances including dishwasher, gas cooktop.
The main bedroom suite includes a walk-in robe and oversize ensuite, the other bedrooms all have built-in robes and ceiling fans.
The three-way bathroom will have you in awe right away with a gorgeous vanity, matte black fixtures and finishes, a step up to the freestanding bath and separate toilet to accommodate the rest of the family or your guest.
It doesn't stop there, there is also a kids retreat or third living area and study nook.
"Other features of the home include the fantastic mudroom adjoining the laundry with additional storage and internal access from the garage, hybrid flooring, feature panelling, pendant lighting, ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative heating," selling agent Taylor Maurer said.
Outdoors is a real entertainer's delight, the outdoor patio naturally flows from the main living room finished with stunning crazy pave like no other.
"There's also an allocated outdoor play area for the kids equipment, a great-sized back yard with a built-in fire pit area, with slightly elevated front row seats for the best sunset views in Wagga," Taylor said.
"From the external monochrome colour scheme and Hamptons-inspired interiors, no expense has been spared on the finishings of this home bringing you the finest of quality you would expect.
"Secure this amazing Gobbagombalin home, so close to local Schools, the university and Shopping Complex's underway, yet only minutes from Wagga's central business district."
