Riverina providers and small businesses that benefit those with a disability will for the first time be able to attend an exhibition in Wagga.
Fed up with having to travel long distances to go to events, Blacksheep Services took on the initiative to host the Riverina Disability Expo.
The event will see NDIS support providers, Allied Health and mental health providers and businesses ran by, or that benefit those with a disability unite.
The exhibition will not only connect providers but will shine a light on what it is they actually do.
Blacksheep Services event coordinator Courtney Harp said it is an opportunity for those involved to network, while those who attend can explore what the Riverina has in terms of providers.
"There are a million providers and we know nothing about each other so we want the chance to be able to network," Miss Harp said.
"A lot of industries like this rely on a lot of connections.
"It gives them the opportunity to get out there and lets them get their businesses into people's minds."
On the other hand, Miss Harp said it is an opportunity for those with a disability to explore their services and options.
"It has often been difficult for people with disabilities to access and view their options for different services, being in a regional area often makes this more challenging," she said.
Blacksheep Services event Coordinator Kaylah Hull said it is the first time they are holding the event.
"There's nothing in the Riverina that showcases what we have," she said.
"The exhibition was our boss's idea, we wanted to have one in the Riverina so that everyone could come, it's close by and it's not going to cost a lot for people to travel."
The event is open to anyone who wishes to go, regardless of if you're disabled or know of someone who is.
"Everyone in the community is free to come and explore the services we have in the Riverina," Miss Hull said.
"Even if you don't have a disability or don't know anyone with a disability, it's still good to know.
"If there is anyone who hasn't seen our ads with a disability who has a small business, please message us on Facebook at Blacksheep Services- Riverina."
The event will run at the Kyeamba Smith Hall at Wagga Showgrounds on March 17 and 18.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
