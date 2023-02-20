The Daily Advertiser
What's on

Riverina Disability Expo to bring providers, businesses together

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 20 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blacksheep Services event coordinators Kaylah Hull and Courtney Harp prepare for the upcoming disability expo. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Riverina providers and small businesses that benefit those with a disability will for the first time be able to attend an exhibition in Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.