South Wagga will be down a defender with Harry Brill signing to Northern Territory Premier League club Darwin Olympic SC.
The left-side player moved north for work and said his pickiness in choosing a club has paid off.
"Something I just got out of South Wagga, for the first time in many years, was I actually had a bit of stability week to week," Brill said.
"South Wagga revealed to me what I needed, which was just a nice group of people to be playing football with and to be enjoying weekdays and weekends with.
"I wanted to continue that in Darwin and that's when I became very picky about what club I wanted to play for."
Brill has been training with Darwin Olympic since late last year and said the side has welcomed him with open arms.
With football experience in Queensland and the ACT also, Brill said Darwin clubs respect southern players, with an understanding they likely come from higher quality competitions.
"The expectation, or the illusion at least, is that the standard is higher so you come in and say you're from Wagga Wagga or NSW, and straight away, eyes light up and they start thinking about the big wide world," he said.
"That's what's been so flattering about the whole experience."
Brill said the level of football played in the local Pascoe Cup has set him up well to play in the Top End, praising it as one of the best leagues in the state.
"The quality of football is actually quite good, we could make a very good run at the Premier League," he said.
"I believe some of the likes of Leeton and Hanwood, even our guys at South Wagga and Lake Albert from last season, were playing a pretty good standard of football to the point where you were looking around going if we ever wanted to just come together and make a team like Wanderers, we would be pretty lethal."
Coming into the Premier League Brill said he feels confident he isn't out of his league and will be able to adapt into the competition well.
The biggest change has been conditions, with his first session featuring wet season storms and high humidity.
"My first training session was in a wet season, 30° high-humidity temperature, thunder storm, it was next level," he said.
"You could tell who were the southerners and who were the locals at the training session, all the southerners we were bright red in the face, absolutely dripping sweat and dying, then the others were doing alright."
Brill said it took two months to acclimatise to the conditions, and that there'll be more to come once the season begins in April.
"We have an ice bath up here every training session, you just see guys scramble in there. Down in Wagga, the conditions will do that for you." he said.
While he impressed the club during his first sessions, the club also impressed Brill.
With the feeling he's found a new home in Darwin, Brill is excited for the season to get underway.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
