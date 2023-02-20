The Daily Advertiser

South Wagga's Brill signs with Darwin Olympic SC

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 20 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 3:00pm
Harry Brill has signed with Premier League club Darwin Olympic FC ahead of the 2023 season. Picture supplied

South Wagga will be down a defender with Harry Brill signing to Northern Territory Premier League club Darwin Olympic SC.

