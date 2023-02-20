The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, February 21

February 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Reasons to be concerned with any race-based 'Voice'

CONCERNS WITH ANY RACE-BASED 'VOICE'

Following on from the excellent letter by Norman Alexander (Daily Advertiser, February 8) on the can of worms that is the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, I reflected on modern history and the probable and possible consequences of separating and differentiating people by race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.