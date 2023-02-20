Letters: Reasons to be concerned with any race-based 'Voice'

Following on from the excellent letter by Norman Alexander (Daily Advertiser, February 8) on the can of worms that is the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, I reflected on modern history and the probable and possible consequences of separating and differentiating people by race.
I understand one of the practicalities of the proposed constitutional change (if the referendum is passed) is that the federal government will be compelled to construct a list of a minority group of Australians based only on race.
We have been reminded over the past few weeks that it is 80 years since the holocaust during World War II. This history is in the living memory of some people alive today including my parents. In the 1930s, the German government with popular support - due to hard economic times and the political hunt for scapegoats for the nation's troubles - began constructing lists of names based on race.
These lists were minority groups within a larger nation, or, wherever they were found during wartime expansion. These racial lists were eventually used in the 1940s for deplorable purposes.
Governments change, but the records remain with the bureaucracy. Even with the best of paternalistic intentions a racial list will always be a latent double edged sword.
The last thing I would want is for my family to be written down on a minority racial list in any place, at any time. Never, ever would this appeal to me.
As individuals we have many and varied cultural heritages' which mark our pathway to now. My belief is that I am simply an Australian.
The vote on this referendum will be held. In a democracy I believe that the voters always get it right, but whatever the Albanese government does in practical application, please I beg, don't put me on any special race-based list for any special purpose.
The United Nations Secretary-General has reported this week that sea level rise could drive one in 10 people from their homes which would result in ultra serious consequences concerning international peace.
The Secretary-General said sea level rise would cause "a mass exodus of entire populations on a biblical scale".
Because the Secretary-General receives up to date information from many scientsts across the world on an ongoing basis, his comments concerning human-caused climate change, including the resulting rising seas, deserve to be treated with the utmost of respect.
Sea level rise has doubled in the past few decades.
It is now an accepted scientific fact that burning fossil fuels which are coal, natural gas and oil, to create energy, results in the release into the atmosphere of greenhouse gases that is the prime cause of human-induced climate change and, of course, because of melting ice, the resulting rising seas. It is really a contest now between economics and science.
To avoid, as the UN Secretary-General has said "a mass exodus of entire populations", it will be important that science wins the contest and the burning of fossil fuels to create energy quickly becomes a thing of the past.
