There is no shortage of things to do around our city and across the region this weekend, so take advantage of the balmy weather and break out the adventure shoes.
Reckon you've got what it takes to leave a crowd in stitches? Then it's your time to shine at Wagga Comedy Jam's open mic at The Union. Show starts at 7.30pm and if you're prepared you can register by messaging the Facebook page, or just wing it when you get there.
Zip on up to Tumut and catch Ash Grunwald's Tell It Like It Is tour stop at Tumut River Brewing Co, with Tumutians Rory Phillips and Col Ray Price in support. The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets to the ARIA-winning artist's gig area $50 and available at ashgrunwald.com.
Can't make Sydney WorldPride? Get to The Curious Rabbit instead for a viewing of the opening concert with Rose Quartz from 6pm. There will also be performances, including Dizzy Dilemma with fire twirling and hooping, plus a stack of fun, games and dancing. Tickets are $5 through Humanitix.
Footy fans can get a local fix in with the West Wyalong Knockout, drawing teams from right across NSW and the ACT. Wagga sides are in three games in the opening round on Friday night, with kick-off at 6.30pm, before the rest of the knockout on Saturday.
Graham 'Bear' Falconer will go bald and lose his bear for the first time in more than 40 years, and you're invited. The Bare the Bear Black Dog Ride day raises funds for mental health and Ronald McDonald House and takes off from the Black Swan Hotel. Registrations and breakfast from 7am, stands up at 9am for the cruise and then back to the pub for live music, games, raffles, show and shine and the main event - the big shave - at 1pm. Donations accepted through MyCause, or contact Bear on 0407 650 400 for more information.
Lake Albert comes alive as hundreds descend to its shores for Thunder on the Lake over both days of the weekend. The speed bracket racing event will roar through Saturday and Sunday and Wagga Boat Club will be open with a full bar and catering.
Tumbarumba really turns it on for the weekend when Tumbafest takes off. A bevy of performers including The Living End, Travis Collins, Bjorn Again and Nina Las Vegas are on the line-up and the creekscape is the place to be all weekend. Tickets and information at tumbafest.com.au.
Feel like a fill of tractor pulls and swap meets? Then you're in luck - hit the road to Gundagai for the Australian Road Transport Heritage Centre's big day at the racecourse and showgrounds. Vintage tractor pulls operate all day and there's a truck show and shine, heavy horses and vintage machinery displays, swap meet, markets and more. Drew Blundell Music will keep the crowds in tune from 11am to 3pm.
A jam-packed day can be found in Junee for its Pie In the Sky rugby league extravaganza of ex-NRL All Stars taking on the Junee Diesels in a huge day for the club. Local legends are also pulling on the boots - and breaking out the ice packs - as the Diesels Old Boys tackle the Group Nine Masters side, the under 6s try to get one over the under 7s, Diesels leaguetaggers take on the old man in a dads versus daughters clash, and then the main game at 3pm. Laurie Daley coaches the All Stars. A ticketed evening of dinner, drinks and entertainment follows - visit Eventbrite or call Lisa on 0406 589 705.
Make time for dinner and a show - SoACT's The Sixties Singing Sensations starts at 6.30pm at the Riverine Club. Tickets are $130 and cover dinner by Pastorale and a show from a star-filled cast performing the songs of iconic 1960s female vocalists. Tickets through Trybooking.
Sneak on out to the Wild Vine for Lazy Sundays outside. Doors open at 11am, the kitchen is firing until 3pm and Miss Mikaila croons away the afternoon. Bookings essential, call after 10am Sunday for a last-minute slot.
Take in the afternoon from the lush Victory Memorial Gardens as it fills for the Wagga Community Market. The monthly twilight event starts at 4pm and cruises on through to 8pm.
Head to the Civic Theatre for your very own Sunday at the balcony sessions. It's the place to be from 5pm with Groove Factorie's Dale Allison and Geoff Simpson, plus James Baker, Darcy Stibbard, Linda Boardman, Harry Mangelsdorf and Ivy Simpson. Tickets are $25 or $60 if you book for the February, March and April sessions at once. Pre-ordered platters available to be collected prior to the show, call the Civic Theatre box office on 6926 9688 or visit civictheatre.com.au for more.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
