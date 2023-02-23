A jam-packed day can be found in Junee for its Pie In the Sky rugby league extravaganza of ex-NRL All Stars taking on the Junee Diesels in a huge day for the club. Local legends are also pulling on the boots - and breaking out the ice packs - as the Diesels Old Boys tackle the Group Nine Masters side, the under 6s try to get one over the under 7s, Diesels leaguetaggers take on the old man in a dads versus daughters clash, and then the main game at 3pm. Laurie Daley coaches the All Stars. A ticketed evening of dinner, drinks and entertainment follows - visit Eventbrite or call Lisa on 0406 589 705.