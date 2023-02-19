The Daily Advertiser

Bidgee Gators get bag in Geelong

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 19 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bidgee Gators under 16 girls ahead of their gold medal match. Picture by Wagga Water Polo

The Bidgee Gators have snapped up three medals at the Tri-State Championship held in Geelong this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.