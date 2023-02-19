The Bidgee Gators have snapped up three medals at the Tri-State Championship held in Geelong this weekend.
The club sent six teams to the event including both mixed and non-mixed juniors, for an impressive showing of 60 players.
Both the mixed under 12's and girls under 16's return home with silver around their necks after losses in their grand finals.
The under 16's just missed out on gold, with Albury Sharks taking the win from them 6-5.
The mixed under 12's defeated hosts Geelong Marlins in their semi-final on Sunday morning before going down to Melbourne Collegians in their grand final that afternoon.
Meanwhile the under 18's girls finished their campaign with a win, defeating Honey Badgers 4-1 in their bronze medal match on Sunday afternoon.
Bidgee Gators under 14 boy's were unlucky throughout the weekend, however local boy Fletcher taking out gold with Albury Sharks.
The under 15's girls came fifth and the under 16's boys came eighth overall.
The event brings the best of regional and metro water polo players together for two days of competition.
This year's competition was the first "back-to-normal" competition since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, where border closures and infection risk resulted in low numbers.
More than 500 competitors from NSW, Victoria, and Tasmania attended.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
