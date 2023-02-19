It has been a good night out for Wagga trainer Helen Finn with Tiggerlong Ruby and Tiggerlong Indi both picking up wins.
Despite a slow jump from box seven, Tiggerlong Ruby ($3.80) was able to surge home late to claim her maiden win in Wagga ahead of the Scott Parry-trained Cartwright Queen and Ben Talbot-trained Aston Whisky.
Later in the evening, Tiggerlong Indi ($2.80) made a solid jump from box five and grabbed the lead late leading home the Jeremy Osborne-trained Carwoola Elki.
Helen's husband Michael was pretty impressed with the pair of wins with both of the bitch's finishing strong over the last 100m.
"Ruby's run was really good," Michael said.
"When she was coming round the home straight and she was just looming up I thought she was going to be hard to beat.
"She came home pretty strong and it was a really good win.
"Indi has found a bit of form again which is good to see and it ended up being a good night."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Michael also had three of his dogs going round in the same race with Tiggerlong Water finishing second to the Parry-trained Tell Me Anything ($31) while he also had Tiggerlong Car run fourth and Tiggerlong Mate come sixth.
"Car ran a good race," he said.
"She is just starting to come back into form and she got home in her race pretty good.
"Her and Mate came together on the first corner and she was back near last at the 300m.
"But she got going and it looks like she is getting back to her best again."
It was also a good night for Billy McGovern with him claiming two winners with Little Bit Sunny ($1.80) and Wow She's Sweet ($1.75) both putting in strong runs to claim victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.