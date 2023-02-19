The Daily Advertiser

Wagga trainer Helen Finn claimed a double on Friday night at Wagga with Tiggerlong Ruby and Tiggerlong Indi both claiming wins

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 19 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No Invite continued her good recent form picking up a win for Wagga trainer Shannon Ellis on Friday night. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

It has been a good night out for Wagga trainer Helen Finn with Tiggerlong Ruby and Tiggerlong Indi both picking up wins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.