Party from hell: Cops swoop as 150 teens gatecrash birthday bash

The Daily Advertiser

Police attend Glenroy residence after 150 teens gatecrash birthday party

By Ted Howes
February 19 2023 - 5:00pm
More than 100 teenagers arrived uninvited to a birthday party on Saturday night, with one spitting on a senior constable after police were called.

Ted Howes

