Party from hell: Cops swoop as 150 teens gatecrash birthday bash

More than 100 teenagers arrived uninvited to a birthday party on Saturday night, with one spitting on a senior constable after police were called.
Murray River Police District officers attended when 150 teens entered a residence at Gap Court, Glenroy, at 10.30pm on February 18.
Albury police, with the assistance of officers from Victoria Police, dispersed the crowd.
"During the incident a 16-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly spitting on a male senior constable," a police statement said.
"The youth was taken to Albury police station and later released where he will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
"An 18-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly assaulting another man, also aged 18.
Police are also investigating the assault of a 58-year-old man from a neighbouring property by several unknown males.
There were no reports of any person being seriously injured.
As investigations continue police are urging anyone who may have any information, or any available mobile phone footage, about the incident to contact Albury police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
