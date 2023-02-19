Kooringal has put in their best bowling performance of the season to claim a miraculous 42-run victory against Wagga RSL, and in doing so keep their top-two hopes alive.
After being sent into bat first, the Colts again failed to fire with them being dismissed for 93 with coach Keenan Hanigan (22), Shaun Smith (21) and captain Hamish Starr (17) the only three to put up much resistance to the Bulldogs' bowling attack.
With their top two hopes well and truly on the line, the Colts then managed to dismiss the Bulldogs for just 51 with Hanigan extremely proud of the way the team continued to believe they were in the contest.
"You are not going to win too many games of cricket with 90 runs on the board," Hanigan said.
"But we've been in situations before against RSL where we haven't got high totals and the game has come down to the wire.
"So even though we only got 93 runs, we actually thought we were still in the game.
"We just said let's go out and take a couple of early wickets and anything is possible and that's what we did."
The Colts got their innings off to the perfect start with Starr claiming the early wickets of Austin Cornell (0) and Jaison Greer (0) during the first over.
Hanigan said from there the Colts' confidence only grew with wickets continuing to fall throughout the Bulldogs 30-over innings.
"I think from that first over we all started to believe we could do this and after then I think we only used four bowlers and they all did their job," he said.
"We bowled really well and it's probably the best we have bowled all year."
Starr (2-10), Darcy Irvine (2-11), Hanigan (3-12) and Macgregor Hanigan (3-14) were all impressive with ball in hand as the Colts' attack continued to put pressure on the Bulldogs' batting lineup.
"We didn't bowl any rubbish," Hanigan said.
"At Harris Park it does tend to stay a little low at times so we had plans to attack the stumps and that's what we did.
"We took our chances and young Cooper Manson took a screamer and that got everyone going as well.
"You don't play in many games like that, but when you do you really enjoy them."
While happy with the win, Hanigan understands that the performance with the bat from his side was sub-par with them needing to find some form quickly with finals just around the corner.
"I didn't want to put a dampener on the win yesterday," he said.
"As those type of games are the ones that you remember forever and I didn't want to say too much about the negatives, just concentrate on the positives.
"But come Tuesday training, we are definitely going to address our batting as since Christmas we've been pretty ordinary.
"Especially setting totals, we just can't get going for some reason although against St Mick's we scored 240 odd.
"But that is one in six games since Christmas and we have just got to be more consistent."
Samuel Smith (2-12), Rod Guy (2-18) and Charlie Munn (2-26) were the Bulldogs' best with the ball while Tim Cameron (11) was the only RSL batsman to reach double figures.
RSL will look to break a three-game losing streak against Lake Albert in the final round while the Colts will look to lock in their top two spot when they go up against minor premiers Wagga City at Robertson Oval.
