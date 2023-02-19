The Daily Advertiser

Kooringal has managed to pull off a stunning comeback to record a 42-run win against Wagga RSL

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 19 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Smith was one of the Colts' better batsman finishing with 21. Picture by Les Smith

Kooringal has put in their best bowling performance of the season to claim a miraculous 42-run victory against Wagga RSL, and in doing so keep their top-two hopes alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.