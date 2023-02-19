An estimated 20,000 people flowed through the gates to Jubilee Park this weekend as hundreds of young athletes from across the state competed in the touch football Junior State Cup.
With additional safety measures in place and an extreme weather policy enacted, NSW Touch Association general manager Dean Russell couldn't be more pleased with how the event rolled out.
"We were faced with some trying conditions, we had to suspend play on Friday for about four hours and come back and play in the evening, but luckily yesterday (Saturday) there was cloud cover that kept us below the threshold and we were able to get through everything," Russell said.
Social media was a key component in getting changes to the schedule shared to competitors, alongside email and text messaging.
With player safety paramount, Russell said the Association was pleased with the response to changes by competitors.
"They were really adaptable to the changes, it was a little bit if a inconvenience for the Friday night, and moving games full with an hour, but everyone understood the reasoning behind it, and they were more than happy to assist with it," he said.
Despite the changes there's been overwhelmingly positive feedback from locals and visitors alike.
Orange Thunder under 16 girls manager, Jo Clarke, said it was a great weekend.
"It's been awesome, on the first day our game got suspended and we came back in the evening and it was much nicer playing then, we probably would have been happy to start earlier on that first day but obviously we don't know what the weather will bring," Clarke said.
"That's why we're here though, the facilities mean they can be quite flexible."
Clarke said her side had a ball across the weekend and after training all year it was exciting to come to a great competitive environment.
Taren Point Junior State Cup premiership coach, Jessica Alston, said the facilities were outstanding.
"To have a facility where there's enough fields, where there's enough parking, where all the fields are walking distance so you can still walk between fields and watch all of the teams, every year it's getting better and better over here," Alston said.
Alston was pleased with the additional shade and cool areas provided, including misting tents for players and spectators to walk through.
Impressed with the display of skill across the three days, Russell said the competition has grown enormously, improving each year.
"The level of play was really high, every year the skill level of the kids coming through just improves, it goes up a level every year," he said.
"I'm glad I'm not playing these days, but I've been really impressed by the level of skill displayed" he said.
Pushing messaging about sun-safety and hydration not only when playing but also as spectators was key for Russell.
With the final game finishing on Sunday afternoon he was happy to report there had been no major injury or heat related illnesses across the event.
"We've had about 20,000 people come across the venue and we've only had eight instances where the medics had to attend anyone, and there was nothing serious," he said.
This is the fifth year Wagga has host the southern conference of the Junior State Cup. With their tender now up, there is no guarantee where the event will run in 2024.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
