After taking the game down to the wire, Wagga Vipers under 12s girls were unable to hold onto their Vassallo Cup title at the touch football Junior State Cup on Sunday.
The girls went down 5-2 to Taren Point Touch Association in the sweltering final, but coach Stuart Heine said he is nothing but proud of their efforts.
"During the whole tournament we only conceded five tries, that's an amazing defence effort," Heine said.
"That's the most pleasing thing for me, the girls worked for each other and did all that defensive effort."
Not giving up until the final whistle, Heine said the squad has been training tirelessly for four months.
After a dominating defensive first half, the game was tied nil-all at half-time but small mistakes allowed the Sharks to score.
"There's a few tears but I've told them, tomorrow they're going to go to school, they're going to study maths and science and become Prime Ministers and doctors and all the important stuff, and this is just sport it doesn't define them," Heine said.
Pleased to see the results of their hard work on the field, the only change Heine would make is a bit more quiet.
"I wish they would be quiet for at least five minutes to listen to me instead of themselves," he said.
"Ten and 11-year-old girls, deadset, they can talk underwater."
Though fighting to get a word in at times, Heine said the group had been a pleasure to coach.
Excited to see how they'll further improve as they get older, Heine has no doubt there is plenty more to come for them.
"They're only on under 12s, they go until they're under 18s, they're all doing so well and getting better and better, watch these guys over the next six years, they'll win some," Heine said.
Opposition coach Jessica Alston said the Vipers were a pleasure to play against, and forced her side to defend harder than they had all weekend.
"In the lead up to this we've been drilling into them that defence wins game, and I'm not sure they believed that in the beginning but we proved that today because they really defended so hard and that's what won the game in the end," Alston said.
Praising Vipers attacking skills, Alston believes they had the best attack of any squad in their pool.
Travelling from the Sunderland Shire, Alston's squad was nervous ahead of the competition and was faced with déjà vu in the grand final.
"We lost this grand final last year to the same team, Wagga, so we didn't let that get us down or get scared of the team, we just took it to them and this year we came away as winners, I'm really proud of them," she said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
