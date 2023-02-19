Wagga Vipers have walked away Yiangou Cup champions after defeating Balmain in the boy's under 14 touch football Junior State Cup final.
Vipers put on an impressive display of athleticism, taking the championship 11-6.
Head coach Andrew Baggio said it was a team effort from the boys, who he knew had the ability to take it all the way.
"I said, you guys are good enough, you just have to believe it," Baggio said.
"No one's going to give it to you, you've got to go out and work hard for it, and that was all we said and whether we get beat or we don't get beat, you've got to think that you can beat anyone."
With a huge local crowd watching, Baggio said the boys could hear their supporters on field and got a boost from their home advantage.
"It was just exciting for them, and to have that home ground advantage obviously helps us rather than Balmain, but now we'll be up in Sydney in a couple of weeks at the State Final and I'm sure they'll get a bit more support from their end there, and they deserve that, because they made it to a grand final too," he said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
The under 14 boy's competition was particularly tight this year and Baggio believes that any of the top eight sides could have gone all the way.
Most players in the side have been in the representative system for many years now and Baggio said they were a delight to coach.
"They've all really strong rugby league players, they're all very strong on the weekends for their clubs, they're athletic, they're smart," Baggio said.
"They're just really easy kids to coach and they really want to just try their best, and the rest we can deal with."
Leading into the competition the squad had been dedicated to their training with sessions in the heat helping to prepare them for the stifling weekend.
"They just want to turn up, we had training and it's 35° but they're all there, ready to go" Baggio said.
A true family sport Baggio's wife coached the under 14 girl's side, and two of his daughters also competed.
"It's just a great family sport, it's very competitive, but at the end of the day you just try your best," he said.
The Vipers didn't lose a game during their push for the Cup, drawing twice in their round games, once against their eventual runners-up.
With an untarnished record, the Vipers had a strong run through to the grand final, defeating Blue Mountains 9-0 in the round of 16.
They faced a greater challenge from Wests, who they beat by just one point in their quarter final.
Back in strong form, they downed Wollongong 9-4 in Sunday morning's semi-final before heading back onto the ground for their premiership win.
Baggio also congratulated his assistant coach James Evans and team manager Katie Howard.
"It's not just these boys, we've got James Evans as our assistant coach and he was a big part of us getting this far," he said.
"The amount of stuff Katie has got to do, she definitely deserves credit.
"The players do a great job but there's a lot of effort behind the scenes to get us here and they've done a great job," he said.
Baggio said the Wagga Touch Association had done a great job at supporting all the teams throughout the competition, especially their dedication to being out in the heat for their grand final.
The side will now head to Tempe on March 5 to compete in the State Final, a competition featuring the top sides from the northern and southern Junior State Cup conferences, including Balmain.
The northern Junior State Cup will take place next weekend in Dubbo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.