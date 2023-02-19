The Daily Advertiser
A strong partnership from captain Luke Gerhard and Nathan Cooke has guided South Wagga to a 15-run victory against Lake Albert

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Blues captain Luke Gerhard brought up his maiden century at South Wagga finishing at 101no. Picture by Les Smith

A superb 180-run partnership between South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard and Nathan Cooke has led the Blues to a tight 15-run victory against Lake Albert.

