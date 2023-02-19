A superb 180-run partnership between South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard and Nathan Cooke has led the Blues to a tight 15-run victory against Lake Albert.
Cooke joined Gerhard at the crease with the Blues at 3-49 with the pair then getting to work on the run-friendly Robertson Oval pitch.
Cooke was eventually run out for 86 in the closing overs while Gerhard would finish the Blues innings unbeaten on 101 as the Blues posted 5-261.
Despite chasing a big total, the Bulls remained in the game throughout their innings eventually being dismissed for 246 with two overs remaining.
Gerhard was happy to get the win with it elevating the Blues to third on the ladder and keeping their top two hopes alive.
"It was definitely pleasing to get the win," Gerhard said.
"I didn't think we were going to get there at times and it was good game of cricket, credit to them they batted really well and nearly chased down our target."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Gerhard lamented some missed opportunities in the field with the Bulls taking full advantage of the flat wicket to nearly claim the win.
"It's a great wicket there," he said.
"You are never safe unless you bowl well at that ground and it's tough to bowl well as it's a very flat wicket.
"We just probably missed a few chances and dropped a few catches and we didn't execute with the ball as well as we would've liked."
The Bulls bowlers took advantage of conditions earlier in the afternoon claiming the early wickets of Brayden Ambler (29), Warren Clunes (8) and Joel Robinson (9).
Gerhard and Cooke then proceeded to guide the Blues back into contention with him praising Cooke's impressive knock.
"There was a little bit in it early with the rain around the night before, so she was tough going at the start," he said.
"Cookey batted really well and it was disappointing he couldn't get his hundred, he was definitely hitting the ball really well and he has been all season."
Gerhard was also relieved to finally score his maiden century for the Blues with his innings a timely one in regards to South Wagga's top two chances.
"It's good to get the monkey off the back," he said.
"It's very pleasing and very satisfying that all of the hard work personally is finally paying off."
After a stellar knock with the bat, Cooke (3-49) would then team up with Hayden Watling (3-52) to finish off the tail and steer the Blues to victory.
"Him (Watling) and Cookey bowled really well," Gerhard said.
"They were probably our two standout bowlers."
Gerhard also wanted to highlight the efforts of young Oscar Crowl who stepped in to field after Ambler had to depart the game early.
"He just fielded really well," he said.
"He saved a lot of boundaries for us and was clean all day.
"He had some hard balls come to him throughout the night and it was a credit to him for him to step up and field the way he did."
Despite the loss, there was still some positives for the Bulls with Adam Newcombe (65), Beau Edmunds (41) and captain Isaac Cooper (35) all contributing well with the bat.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.