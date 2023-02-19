Wagga City has continued their unbeaten run in the one day competition with them claiming a seven-wicket win against St Michaels.
Winning the toss and electing to bowl, the Cats restricted St Michaels to 99 before chasing down the required total in just 15 overs.
Cats captain Josh Thompson was impressed with the performance as his side looks to continue their preparation for the upcoming finals series.
"It was good to get our quicks some bowling kilometres in them," Thompson said.
"Just a refreshment for them to get some good loading in coming into a couple of big games for us.
"It was good to see all four of them get a go and it was nice to have Max Harper back as well."
Harper led the way for the Cats with the ball finishing with figures of 3-29 with Thompson glad to have him back in time to qualify for their finals campaign.
"He's a competitor," he said.
"He bowled fantastic yesterday, he is always in the game and trying to get a wicket.
"It's great to have him back and we will have him back for next week and he will qualify for finals."
Jon Nicoll also took a couple of wickets finishing with figures of 2-6 with Thompson impressed with his efficiency throughout his seven overs.
"It's good to have him back as well," he said.
"After doing his side in the first game, he's nearly back to 100 per cent now.
"He's done heaps of work to get himself back fit and he done well."
The Cats reached their total of 3-100 pretty quickly with Thompson glad to see opening pair Jack Harper (26) and Richie Turner (40) get some runs at the top.
"It was probably an opportunity for Jack to have a bit of a hit up the order," he said.
"He has probably been worrying too much about getting out so it was good for him to have a license to go up the top of the order, just have fun and have a bit of a hit and see how it goes.
"It was good to chase them down pretty quickly."
Jack Williamson (23) and Angus Grigg (21) were the two leaders with the bat for St Michaels while leading wicket-taker Ben Snell picked up the wicket of Harper extending his season tally to 20.
The Cats will go up against Kooringal in their final game before finals while St Michaels finish their season with a clash against South Wagga.
