Temora women secure historic first win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 19 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 6:00pm
Temora disposes of the ball during a contest at Langtry Oval on Friday night. Picture from Marrar Bombers

Temora Kangaroos coach Michael Gilchrist feels "ten foot tall and bulletproof" after his sides inaugural 5.5 (35) to 2.4 (16) win over Marrar at Langtry Oval on Friday.

