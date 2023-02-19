Temora Kangaroos coach Michael Gilchrist feels "ten foot tall and bulletproof" after his sides inaugural 5.5 (35) to 2.4 (16) win over Marrar at Langtry Oval on Friday.
In just their third game, the Kangaroos put on a strong showing, to overcome the Bombers in hot, dry conditions.
"Once they got that first goal, it felt like a weight lifted off their shoulders," Gilchrist said.
"I kept saying to them, once we get that first goal, I guarantee you'll get another one and then another one, and it works out that way. It was a brilliant night."
Games across the league were pushed back and shortened due to extreme heat, but Gilchrist said the changes hadn't impacted their preparations.
Working with the squad over the week to play with instinct rather than overthinking, Gilchrist said he's finally seeing some self confidence in the side.
"They played a lot better on instinct on Friday night and we just transitioned the ball so much better as a result of it," he said.
"The first week it was getting used to how much time they've got to get rid of the ball, it was the first time they'd played and they were getting used to the amount of pressure to get rid of the ball, so the next week we focused on just getting it forward, getting it on the boot, but this week, a lot of it was confidence, that they know what to expect now."
Captain Chelsea Walker has stepped into her new role with ease and Gilchrist is thrilled with how she's leading the squad.
Thrown into the role after Kacey Quade did her ACL at training ahead of round one, Walker has been in Temora's best each week.
"We made Chelsea captain and she's been unbelievable. She's loving her first crack at football and she plays like a leader, she just doesn't know how to stop working," Gilchrist said.
With good numbers following the side as they traverse across the region, Gilchrist is looking forward to their upcoming first home game in round five.
"When they hear that noise coming from the sideline after we kick a goal, that's got to give them a boost. The whole club's got behind it and it's been great so far," he said.
Travelling to Narrandera this week for their final away game of the season, the side is looking forward to playing on one of the league's premier grounds.
Also securing their first win of the in the Pool B competition was Brookedale Bluebells, with a late goal in the final term handing them a 3-point win over Turvey Park.
Narrandera continued in their winning ways, with an easy 70-point win over Wagga Tigers.
Over in Pool A North Wagga secured their first win of the year over CSU, meanwhile East Wagga-Kooringal handed Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes their first loss of the 2023 season.
Collingullie held onto a 12-point win over Griffith, with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon taking the byes.
POOL A
North Wagga Saints Women 0.0 1.0 1.3 2.4 (16)
CSU Bushpigs Women 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints Women: E.Pollard 2; CSU Bushpigs Women: R.Aramayo 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints Women: S.Harmer, M.Davies, S.Balchin, E.Pollard, K.Scroope, O.Pollard; CSU Bushpigs Women: F.Bonny, M.Sheahan, G.Goldsworthy, A.Osborne, K.Boerma, J.Sharp
EWK Hawks Women 1.0 2.0 2.1 2.2 (14)
MCUE Goannas Women - - - - (1)
GOALS: EWK Hawks Women: A.White 2; MCUE Goannas Women:
BEST: EWK Hawks Women: K.Bloomfield, A.Piercy, H.Conroy, S.Scott, L.Jones, M.Hard; MCUE Goannas Women: T.Schulz-Cole, T.Geddes, A.Nitschke, C.Holland, A.Wood, S.Kissane
Collingullie GP Demons Women 3.0 3.3 3.5 3.7 (25)
Griffith Swans Women 0.0 0.0 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS: Collingullie GP Demons Women: ; Griffith Swans Women:
BEST: Collingullie GP Demons Women: S.Carroll, R.Kennedy, H.Finemore, G.Foster, L.Read, A.Cowell; Griffith Swans Women: J.Richards, S.Parkes, R.Drew, L.Marshall, E.Preston
POOL B
Narrandera Eagles Women 7.2 11.3 15.5 15.5 (95)
Wagga Tigers Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Narrandera Eagles Women: T.Rourke 3, E.Hall 3, M.Grintell 3, C.Paterson 3, L.Litchfield 1, L.Pryde 1, A.Harrison 1; Wagga Tigers Women:
BEST: Narrandera Eagles Women: E.Hall, M.Grintell, C.Paterson, J.Morrison, T.Rourke, L.Litchfield; Wagga Tigers Women: L.Wadley, B.Ross, P.Jagoe-Shaw, J.Post, L.Beavan, E.Cook
Temora Kangaroos Women - - - - (35)
Marrar Bombers Women - - - - (16)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos Women: D.Manning 2, C.Walker 1, A.Byrnes 1, E.Doyle 1; Marrar Bombers Women: A.Hart 2
BEST: Temora Kangaroos Women: C.Walker, B.Gaynor, A.Reinhold, B.Gilchrist, E.Doyle, K.Lord; Marrar Bombers Women: I.Cunningham, A.Ghirardello, C.Allen, B.hofert, O.Jury, P.McKelvie Hill
Brookdale Bluebells Women 0.1 2.2 2.3 4.4 (28)
Turvey Park Bulldogs Women 1.0 1.0 3.0 4.1 (25)
GOALS: Brookdale Bluebells Women: K.Dibben 1, J.Walker 1, R.Hyde 1, S.Salau 1; Turvey Park Bulldogs Women: J.Pinney 2, J.Wendt 2
BEST: Brookdale Bluebells Women: S.Creasy, R.Dein, C.Koschel, R.Hyde, K.Dibben, A.Burkinshaw; Turvey Park Bulldogs Women: R.Brooker, M.Surian, J.Wendt, C.Marsden, P.Dacey, L.Nugent
