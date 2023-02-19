Residents were told to prepare to evacuate as a fast-moving fire tore through grass and threatened homes near Cootamundra on Saturday.
The 90-hectare fire, which burned on the eastern side of Stockinbingal Road near Old Cootamundra Road, occurred on a total fire ban day for the region.
The blaze was classed as "out of control" by emergency services, with firefighters working late into the night to extinguish the flames.
"It was quite difficult conditions, quite hot and windy with the winds heading towards the township of Cootamundra," a spokesperson for the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said.
The now under control fire was being closely patrolled on Sunday morning.
"We've got six trucks there out patrolling any hot spots to ensure that it's well and truly out," they said.
A total of 16 RFS trucks were on hand Saturday to help extinguish the fire, with Fire and Rescue NSW also in support.
Multiple aircraft were used for the operation with an excavator brought in to push over dangerous burning trees that couldn't be extinguished by firetruck.
The fire was reportedly started by an electrical fault in power lines.
Nearby Cootamundra residents were told to prepare and plan in case they needed to evacuate immediately.
Several nearby properties were protected by fire crews and aerial support.
"With hot, strong northwesterly winds, fires will move very quickly, they can be dangerous and they can threaten homes and lives," the RFS spokesperson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Under those conditions, we know that we've got to send a lot of equipment quickly and safely to ensure that we can minimise the spread of the fire."
The fire burned in an easterly direction towards Berthong Road and West Jindalee Road.
"Fire trucks supported by aircraft were able to minimise the spread and they did a great job of holding the fire on Berthong Road," the RFS spokesperson said.
"If it had eclipsed Berthong Road it would have been much more difficult fire."
The Saturday blaze was predominantly a grass fire with some timber on the edges of the fire.
The eastern Riverina region returned to moderate fire danger levels on Sunday according to NSW RFS.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.