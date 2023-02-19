The Daily Advertiser

RFS and FRNSW extinguish Stockinbingal Road fire near Cootamundra

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 19 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 11:00am
Residents were told to prepare to evacuate as a fast-moving fire tore through grass and threatened homes near Cootamundra on Saturday.

