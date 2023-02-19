Wagga's budding musicians will take to the streets and show off their talents in a new youth busking competition.
The showcase could help expose musicians in the same way busking led 18-year-old Wagga musician Isaac Staines to a full plate of gigs and an upcoming EP release.
"Busking is a really good way to build confidence," Mr Staines said.
"I started busking when I was about 12 ... for about three years straight before I even got a gig."
The multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter landed his first paid gig after being noticed busking on a Wednesday afternoon on Baylis Street.
His advice to budding musicians was to keep putting themselves out there.
"It can come down to luck but if you put yourself in the right place to get those opportunities then you're going to have a high percentage of actually getting them," he said.
"And that's something that busking does."
The Wagga City Council-organised Youth Week Busking Competition will take place during Wagga's Youth Week from Thursday April 20 to Saturday April 22.
Entrants must be aged between 12 and 25 and must include at least one original song as part of their 20 minute set.
Mr Staines described the event as a "great opportunity".
"The purpose of the event is to see people actually performing, so people are going to be on the lookout for new talent," he said.
Wagga City Council youth development officer Alexandra Osgood said the competition was a result of a comprehensive youth consultation undertaken last year.
"One huge thing that we heard is that we have a lot of young people that want to test their sound," Ms Osgood said.
"But they just didn't feel like there was any space, outside of a pub, that they could actually perform at."
Much of Wagga's musical opportunities are in late-night licensed venues that aren't on offer for people under the age of 18.
"So, we're creating a safe space during the daytime for young people to gather, test their sound and just listen to their peers play original tunes," Ms Osgood said.
The three day competition will be held on Wonderland Lane with a PA provided behind Baylis Street and is open to solo's, duo's and trio's.
Cash prizes will be awarded to winners, including a people's choice award.
