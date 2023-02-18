A watch and act warning has been issued for nearby residents of an out of control fire near Cootamundra, north of Wagga.
A spokesperson for the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said crews are working to extinguish a grass fire which is burning on the eastern side of Stockingingal Rd near Old Cootamundra Rd.
The fire is burning in an easterly direction towards Berthong Road and West Jindalee Road.
Nearby residents have been told to prepare and plan in case they need to evacuate immediately.
The spokesperson said several nearby properties are currently being protected by fire crews and aerial support has been deployed.
According to the Fires Near Me website more than 15 hectares have been burnt so far.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
