A Riverina law firm is looking to the future with great optimism after welcoming newly appoint CEO Stacy Moses.
Commins Hendricks CEO of more than two decades, Phillip McIntosh, announced he would be handing the reins to Ms Moses upon his decision to retire.
Delighted to lead Riverina's biggest law firm, Ms Moses said she is looking forward to the challenges of growing a business which continues to evolve within strong regional communities.
Commins Hendriks has seven offices across the Riverina, with a newly established office in Griffith set to open this month.
"Growing up in the Riverina and having strong ties to the Coolamon area has always given me a great appreciation for regional centres and the people who live in them," Ms Moses said.
"I spent a number of years practising law in Sydney but when the opportunity to return to the area brought me closer to home with my young family, I took it, and I haven't looked back.
"Commins Hendriks has given me the chance to take the next step in my legal career.
"To be involved with a time-honoured firm that is well-known and respected by many family generations across the region is a great privilege.
"Phil leaves a huge legacy at the business and the work he has done across two decades to grow it into the firm it is today is an amazing achievement - he has laid a solid path for our business to follow. I'm ready for the challenge and looking forward to working with our people to continue that journey."
Ms Moses comes to Commins Hendriks after many years practising in a global immigration law firm, leadership roles in aged care within the Riverina region and most recently as Director of Planning and Community Development at Junee Shire Council.
Mr McIntosh said the decision to appoint Ms Moses as CEO aligns with the businesses values.
"We've always maintained our regional values and backed that with our professional approach to always put our clients first," he said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
