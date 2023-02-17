Essential Energy is working to restore power across more than a hundred homes in the Riverina after an unexpected thunderstorm on Friday night.
A spokesperson for Essential energy said four homes in Kooringal are currently affected by an unplanned power outage.
A further 90 homes in and around Big Springs and some between Henty and Yerong Creek are also without power.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Workers are investigating the cause of the power outages.
Another two homes near Brookdale have also been left in the dark due to wires coming down amid last night's thunderstorm.
A spokesperson for Essential Energy said residents should expect the power to come back on today.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.