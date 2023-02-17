The Daily Advertiser

Riverina homes left without power after thunderstorm rolls through

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 18 2023 - 10:00am
Thunderstorms causes several unplanned power outages across the Riverina. Picture by Essential Energy

Essential Energy is working to restore power across more than a hundred homes in the Riverina after an unexpected thunderstorm on Friday night.

