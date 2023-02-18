Two Riverina women have captured spectacular Aurora Australis lights just south of Wagga in what is being hailed as a rare opportunity to see the glow this far north.
Lockhart woman Jypsie Cronan recently took up an interest in auroras and captured some amazing photos on Wednesday and Thursday night this week.
Ms Cronan said she's never seen anything quite like this before.
Before her interest in aurora sparked, she already had a bit of experience in astrophotography.
"I knew the basics of long exposure photos and how to capture the stars and the aurora added another element to that," Ms Cronan said.
But she said the key was trying to find a spot as far away from light pollution as possible because it affects night photos quite a lot.
"It makes them duller," she said.
Meanwhile, fellow Lockhart woman Emmily Meyers has been following the phenomena for a bit longer and was also out late capturing some incredible images.
Explaining the phenomena, Ms Meyers said it's not an everyday experience in the Riverina.
"It's not a common thing to see the auroras this far up in the country but I knew it was going to be a good one," she said.
Ms Meyers said the phenomena was created after the sun gave off a coronal mass ejection (CME) the other day.
"That [CME] just happens to be directly aimed at earth, whereas most of the time they just graze earth or completely miss it," she said.
In some good news for budding astronomers or keen photographers, there is a chance the auroras will return over the weekend.
"There is an excellent chance of an aurora into early morning hours on Sunday," Ms Meyers said.
Ms Meyer said to see the auroras, apart from avoiding light pollution, it's also important which direction you look.
"You have to be looking directly south and it kind of moves from left to right throughout the night," she said.
But she cautioned the conditions need to be just right to capture the dazzling phenomena.
"It also depends on terrestrial weather conditions," Ms Meyer said.
"If there's a blanket of clouds, you won't see anything, whereas broken clouds give an opportunity."
Ms Meyer said to capture a good shot it's important to know your camera or smartphone camera app and how to use manual control.
A tripod is also recommended.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
