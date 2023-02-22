GROUP one-winning jockey Kathy O'Hara will make the trip to Albury on Saturday to ride Rocket Tiger.
Wagga trainer Scott Spackman extended the invitation to O'Hara, prior to her reuniting with the former top two-year-old at Randwick last Saturday week.
O'Hara guided Rocket Tiger to a sixth placing and then showed her faith in the horse by later committing to ride the Wagga galloper in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Albury this Saturday.
Spackman believes O'Hara's booking is a real coup.
"She's quite happy to come and ride him at Albury. I'm very excited," Spackman said.
"I didn't think she would because she is trying to get rides for the carnival, and I don't blame her, but they confirmed that she will come and ride her.
"I think it's a real coup."
O'Hara has ridden Rocket Tiger at five of his eight starts, including through the autumn of his two-year-old campaign.
O'Hara's faith has given Spackman confidence as he looks to try and win the SDRA qualifier for a second time. He took out the 2018 heat with O' So Hazy.
"She was quite happy with the run, thought he needed that," Spackman said.
"He loomed up, wobbled around the corner, he's still learning to let go. Just with everything that's happened. After his first up poleaxing and I think he was waiting for that to happen again.
"I thought he stuck on very well and it was only the last little bit that he was found wanting and that would have been fitness because he got absolutely nothing out of his first run."
...
JOSH Cartwright will return home to Albury for Saturday's SDRA Country Championship Qualifier.
Cartwright has been booked to ride Ron Stubbs' leading contender Tap 'N' Run in the $150,000 feature.
Cartwright hails from Albury and spent time during his apprenticeship based under Brett Cavanough on the border.
He has been riding around country Victoria in recent times and Stubbs was happy to secure him to ride Tap 'N' Run as he looks to go one better in this year's heat.
"I've known Josh since he was a kid at Pony Club," Stubbs said.
"He's from Albury originally, he went right through Pony Club with my daughter. I'm very happy to have Josh on, he's riding well and he's a heavyweight so we're not carrying any dead weight, which will suit the horse."
Will Price will now take the ride on Baledon, after Wagga jockey Josh Richards elected to head to Sandown to ride Deny Knowledge in a group two event.
"Josh was offered the group ride and there were discussions as to which way he'd go but if I was a jockey, I'd be taking the group ride," Stubbs said.
Jason Lyon has the ride on Stubbs' third runner Bianco Vilano, should he gain a start.
It looms as a busy few days for Stubbs, who also has Sparring in again at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
...
WAGGA trainer Peter Morgan's Country Championships contender Burrandana trialled nicely at Goulburn last week.
Morgan made the trip to Goulburn for Burrandana's final hit-out before the Championships and his work was very nice.
Billy Owen, who will ride him at Albury on Saturday, partnered Burrandana and never asked for an effort and he cruised to the line for a close-up third placing behind I've Bean Tryin'.
The Gary Colvin-trained Carnival Miss had her final hit-out at Wagga on Friday.
After her Tumbarumba Cup success, Carnival Miss was given a solid hit-out when winning the second trial at Wagga.
Holly Durnan gave Carnival Miss a solid hit-out, as she held off Sumdeel by a length.
...
ALBURY apprentice jockey Jett Stanley enjoyed a special moment at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
Stanley guided Unflinching ($4.00) to victory for Anthony and Sam Freedman in the Benchmark 78 Handicap (955m).
It was Stanley's first Victorian metropolitan winner and it came seven months after returning from Perth to join the Mitch Beer stable at Albury.
"It was an amazing feeling (getting the first Victorian city winner) - any winner is amazing, but especially at The Valley," Stanley said.
"It's just one of the greatest tracks in the world. It's got a great atmosphere with the big grandstand and the short straight. It's really unique.
"To be able to do it in the 955m challenge that dad won as a trainer when I was a little kid was really special."
Stanley was made to earn the win, surviving a protest from Blake Shinn on the second placegetter Mamaragan.
...
WAGGA apprentice jockey Hannah Williams enjoyed a special milestone this week.
Williams' win on Charlemagne in the last at Wagga last Friday was her 80th career winner in the saddle.
The 24-year-old brought up the 80 winners in just over two years of race riding, claiming the Southern District apprentice title on the way.
Williams has now outridden her country claim.
...
COROWA trainer Geoff Duryea is eyeing off a first-up crack at the $1.5 million group one Newmarket (1200m) at Flemington with Front Page.
Duryea decided to scratch Front Page from a barrier trial at Wagga last Friday due to the hot weather. He instead plans to give the horse a jump out this week.
He will nominate Front Page for the Newmarket on March 11, but also has a back-up option in place the following week at Moonee Valley should he not get a run.
...
WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly had high praise for impressive debutant Duchy Of Cornwall after his maiden win last week.
The Donnelly camp were left ruing some heavy deductions after Duchy Of Cornwall was $8.50 into $3.40 and duly saluted in the Maiden Handicap (1400m) at Wagga last Friday.
The three-year-old Hallowed Crown gelding was given two quiet trials in the lead up to his debut but came out and belted a moderate maiden field by four lengths.
Donnelly put some big raps on Duchy Of Cornwall after the win.
"He's got the potential to be the best horse in the stable, this bloke," Donnelly told Sky Racing.
"I've actually worked him with Participator a couple of times and he stayed with him.
"He's from a really good family. His half sister made $380,000 at the Magic Millions this year. He was only a cheap horse but he's a good horse.
"He's a 2000 metre horse. He's a city class horse if ever I've seen one."
And as for whether the stable got a collect, well, you can make your own mind up.
"I've never been as confident in a maiden in a long, long time," Donnelly said.
Winning jockey Danny Beasley backed up Donnelly's opinion.
"He's a really nice horse, this bloke. He's going to run in better races, that's for sure and he'll get further," Beasley said.
"I think since I've come back here, he's probably been one of the horses I've been most excited to come to the races and ride.
"I really like him, I think he's got a bright future."
...
WANTABADGERY trainer Rodger Waters was honoured to win the race named after an old sparring partner at Wagga last week.
Lumber Dream took out the Tom Patton Cup (1800m) for Waters and jockey Mick Travers.
Patton was a long-time respected Wagga bookmaker, who passed away back in 2018.
"I fought with Tommy for a generation and we were still mates at the end of it," Waters said after Lumber Dream's win.
"He was a great man for racing and I think it's fitting that the MTC should honour him in having a race named after him and even more fitting that I should be able to win it!"
The son of group one-winning mare Lights Of Heaven, Lumber Dream now has four wins and six minor placings since joining the Waters stable.
...
JERILDERIE trainer Phil Sweeney dominated the Carrathool meeting on Saturday.
Sweeney enjoyed a winning treble that included victory in the $22,000 cup to Bezazzled ($4.40) for apprentice jockey Teighan Worsnop.
Jockey Michael Heagney also snared a winning treble.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Albury (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Junee (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Temora (TAB)
