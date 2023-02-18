The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Docker Street mobile speed camera collects state's second-highest number of low-range fines

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 19 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 7:00am
Wagga driving instructor Glen Gaudron is not surprised Docker Street has again ranked high statewide for mobile speed camera fines. Picture courtesy Les Smith

A major Wagga road has been ranked one of the worst streets in the state for low range speed offences.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

