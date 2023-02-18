A major Wagga road has been ranked one of the worst streets in the state for low range speed offences.
Docker Street ranked second in all of NSW for drivers caught speeding 10km/h and under, according to Revenue NSW data between July and December 2022.
During that period, 1198 drivers were nabbed going over the legal limit with fines tallying to $158,203.
The 60km/h street scored second behind only Mowbray Road in the Sydney suburb of Willoughby which recorded 1570 fines totalling $215,507.
Docker Street has previously made news for being one of the most prolific locations for the number of fines issued by a mobile speed camera in the state.
But this time it did so despite the fact the government withdrew mobile speed cameras in early November with no fines recorded for the rest of that month or December either.
Able Driving School instructor and mobile speed camera critic Glen Gaudron said he was not surprised by the ranking.
But while the cameras are back in town, Mr Gaudron believes things will be different from now on.
He recalled seeing a mobile speed camera on Docker Street near the Wagga Base Hospital the other day with signs before and after it, noting it was "quite visible."
The return of the signs comes after the state government last year backflipped on their decision to scrap them.
As a result, Mr Gaudron believes the number of fines will drop in the coming months.
"When the cameras were hiding it was just pure revenue raising, albeit very successful revenue raising."
With over $1.3 million in speeding fines collected across Wagga in 2022, Mr Gaudron has called for the money to be put towards local programs that will make our roads safer.
"All this money being raised is supposed to be used for road safety," he said.
"But what is the government [actually] spending it on? If all that money is coming out of Wagga, I believe it should be put back into Wagga."
In light of the cancellation of the federal government-funded Keys 2 Drive program this year, Mr Gaudron is calling on the state government to start up a similar one with the fines.
"In Tasmania, the government pays to have a [free] lesson [for young drivers] down there," he said.
Meanwhile, Kooringal resident Alan Case was surprised to learn that the Docker Street mobile speed cameras have done so well.
"It surprises me they make so much money from that one spot, because it's not as busy as some roads you see," Mr Case said.
Mr Case called for "more tolerance" with the mobile speed cameras, amid concerns they are causing motorists to get too preoccupied with their speed.
"You spend your whole time looking at the speedo instead of actually looking at the road, other cars and people," he said.
"It's honestly not hard if you're doing that speed to go a couple of kilometres over, and if you go three over you're done."
In the lead up to the state elections next month, both Labor and the Coalition have pledged to reform speeding fines.
Labor has promised to give drivers back a demerit point if they don't commit an offence in 12 months, while the Coalition will allow drivers with a three-year good behaviour record avoid a fine for over 300 low-range driving offences including speeding.
Mr Case believes there's merit to both, saying it would be great if the demerit points could be returned sooner.
"And if you had two or three years without [getting] points, then were caught driving five or ten kilometres over the speed limit you might just receive a warning."
The state government was contacted for comment.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
