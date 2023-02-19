The Daily Advertiser
Opinion

Sifting climate propaganda from the science

By Keith Wheeler
February 19 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top of the Gundagai flood gauge. Note how many ancient floods exceeded Wagga's record flood of 1974.

I was in a doctor's waiting room some years ago when I found the story about Erik the Red in an old National Geographic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.