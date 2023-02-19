Sifting climate propaganda from the science

Gundagai's biggest floods were in 1853 (79 drowned), 1852, 1870, 1900 and 1891, all before the 1910 baseline for today's temperature records. The Forbes flood was compared to the 1952 record, Mannum (South Australia) to 1931. The Hawkesbury flood near Windsor was four metres lower than the 1867 flood! While we've read plenty of stories about flooded houses, we've actually heard little about prosecution of those who approved new homes on floodplains. Floods are part of a cycle - not climate change. They restore water catchments and underground water supplies - and birdlife. Australia's worst drought was in the 1890s, also before the 1910 date.