Sifting climate propaganda from the science

I was in a doctor's waiting room some years ago when I found the story about Erik the Red in an old National Geographic.
Erik's home had been found as Greenland's ice cap melted. Erik is credited with naming Greenland, because back then Greenland was green - like it is becoming now. The Medieval warm period lasted from about 750AD until 1350.
We are bombarded with climate propaganda. The Daily Advertiser on January 20 had an article from Washington headed 'Ice cores reveal Greenland warming spike'. Lead author Maria Hoerhold said "we now have a clear signal of global warming," and later, "there was 'almost zero' chance that it was anything but human-caused climate change".
A story in The Conversation says that although Medieval warming was caused by natural climatic variation, modern global warming is caused by human activity releasing too much greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.
There was a Roman warm period, too, from about 250BC to AD400. So, previous warming periods were natural, but humans caused this one? You can accept that explanation if you choose!
These warm periods were times of great progress. Cathedrals, castles, roads, and great buildings were able to be constructed because warm periods are times when food grows easily, crops are not ruined by frost, and less labour is needed to produce food, freeing workers for other tasks - like building.
Some sources try to claim that research suggests that these warm periods were regional, not global. But if that is so, then times like the 2020 heatwave could be said to be regional too, but the climate faithful insist that each flood, fire and drought must be caused by carbon dioxide. Perhaps this isn't necessarily so.
The 2020s were predicted to be possibly cooler because of changes in sunspot activity. Sydney has just had 11 months without exceeding 30 degrees; 2022 was the coolest year in NSW since 1996.
This was no regional cool spell. If you've been following overseas events you would be aware that the northern hemisphere has been suffering bitter cold. New York had 2.4m snow drifts at Christmas. Power failed across the US and 32 died. Cold weather kills.
After Christmas, things got worse. In Buffalo, New York there were 28 confirmed deaths after a "once-in-a-generation" storm. Mayor Byron Brown expected the toll to pass the historic blizzard of 1977 when 29 people died.
Eastern Australia has had three La Ninas in a row - surely that signals something? But three La Ninas happened in 1954-57, 1973-76 and 1998-2001. Each brought record flooding. Look at Wagga's flood gauge near the old Hampden Bridge, and note the relationship to La Nina periods.
Flooding after the 1973-76 La Ninas didn't go away just because the La Ninas had lost strength. We lived at Lockhart at that time. In July 1978 with a pregnant wife I had to drive to Wagga through water across the Bullenbung Plain that in those days was often half-way up the doors of our Kingswood!
Gundagai's biggest floods were in 1853 (79 drowned), 1852, 1870, 1900 and 1891, all before the 1910 baseline for today's temperature records. The Forbes flood was compared to the 1952 record, Mannum (South Australia) to 1931. The Hawkesbury flood near Windsor was four metres lower than the 1867 flood! While we've read plenty of stories about flooded houses, we've actually heard little about prosecution of those who approved new homes on floodplains. Floods are part of a cycle - not climate change. They restore water catchments and underground water supplies - and birdlife. Australia's worst drought was in the 1890s, also before the 1910 date.
The Earth is a living planet. A scientist's computer can't predict earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, or eruptions on the sun as happened a week ago. When Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai near Tonga erupted last January it also belched an enormous amount of climate-warming water vapour into the Earth's stratosphere.
That volcano is now acknowledged to have prolonged our La Nina. Underwater volcanoes warm the sea. Little wonder scientists can't always get it right.
For Garry Linnell, who advised us in the DA only a week ago to give science a chance to outrun ignorance, I have just two words: Tim Flannery.
