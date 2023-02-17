Despite facing some challenges due to the heat, the opening day of the Junior State Cup has been deemed a massive success.
General Manager of the NSW Touch Association Dean Russell was happy with how the opening day had panned out despite the obvious challenges from the warm conditions
"Yeah we are really pleased the way it has turned out so far," Russell said.
"It's hot, but the weather conditions this morning haven't been as predicted so that's a bonus."
Russell did declare that the afternoon session could provide a problem with the decision made mid-afternoon to postpone all fixtures between 3-6pm to later in the evening.
In addition to shortening matches on Friday, Russell said they had taken a number of other measures to deal with the heat including providing multiple misting stations around the Jubilee Park venue.
"We have issued all clubs and teams with communication around what they should be doing for their players," he said.
"Making sure they are hydrated with water and making sure they have cold towels on the sidelines when the players come off and on the field.
"Making sure they stay in the shade when they are not playing and they are wearing light fitting clothing."
On the field, Russell was also impressed with the standard of touch on display with him admitting that the standard keeps improving each year.
"It's really good," he said.
"Every year the skill-set of the kids seems to get better and better and there is some really talented kids here."
Russell was also happy with the condition of the facilities at Jubilee Park with all of the fields looking in excellent condition.
"Every year we've come here to Wagga the council and the local touch association have presented us with pristine conditions," he said.
"This year is no different and the fields are fantastic, they are cut beautifully and are just the right growing length for good competitive touch football.
"Once again, they have done an outstanding job."
Following a couple of years with restrictions on spectators due to Covid, Russell was also glad to see so many people out to watch the action on Friday.
"It's been a bit different from the last few years," he said.
"We've been under restricted numbers, but this is kind of the first junior event where we haven't been under any restrictions.
"To have people back here enjoying the sport is great."
