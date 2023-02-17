The Daily Advertiser

General Manager of the NSW Touch Association Dean Russell has been left pleased following the opening day of the Junior State Cup

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 17 2023 - 8:00pm
Wagga's EJ Semple makes a run during the Vipers game against Parramatta Eels in the under 18's boys Galea Cup. Picture by Madeline Begley

Despite facing some challenges due to the heat, the opening day of the Junior State Cup has been deemed a massive success.

