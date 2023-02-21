The Riverina appears to be bucking job market trends as nationwide vacancies reach a near 100 per cent increase on-pre pandemic levels.
Growth in the regional labour force hit 3.3 percent in the December 2022 quarter, according to the latest figures from the Regional Australia Institute (RAI).
But labour conditions continue to frustrate regional employers with the participation rate at a 30 year high of 71.4 percent in December. While at the same time vacancies are at record highs of 81,000 in December, down from a record peak of 94,100 roles in October 2022.
Despite these figures, the Riverina-Murray is one of only six regions of the 37 in the country to record a reduction in job vacancies in the past 12 months.
There were 2209 Job vacancies in the region for the last month of 2022, a 0.4 per cent reduction from the same time in 2021.
In comparison, the Blue mountains, Bathurst and the Central West region saw an 20.1 per cent increase in vacancies over the same period, and the Tamworth and North West region saw a 25.3 per cent jump.
Business NSW Murray-Riverina Strategic Partnerships Manager Serena Hardwick said the region has shown high levels of business confidence throughout the past three years, which could account for steady job numbers.
"As a region we are expecting an influx of infrastructure projects to the sum of $25b - plus in infrastructure projects, and with local content in contracts being emphasised this provides a lot of opportunity for our local economy," she said
The highest number of vacancies came in the professionals category, with 610 jobs open currently, with medical practitioners and nurses the most sought after profession among that group.
Technicians and trade workers were the next category with highest vacancies, with automotive and engineering trades in need of workers.
Migration imbalance
But local employers still say they're struggling to retain staff and regional migration may be to blame, according to the RAI.
RAI Chief Economist, Dr Kim Houghton said one issue the regions face is that despite people moving here in droves, many are bringing their jobs with them rather than filling existing roles here.
At the height of the pandemic net migration to regions was double the levels of the two years pre-pandemic.
Since then, the net migration flows to the regions remains significantly larger than pre-pandemic - at around 70 per cent.
"The near record numbers of job vacancies in the Wagga Wagga region are real jobs in the region that employers need to fill," he said.
"With the region seeing increases in the number of people moving in from capital cities, it is likely that some of those new arrivals will be working remotely and bringing their jobs with them.
"These new arrivals will add to demand for local goods and services, and so will add more to employer needs for workers."
And while those additional "remotely employed residents" will help grow the regional economy, the region's employers also need "feet on the ground", he said.
RAI senior researcher Katie Bassett moved to Wagga from Canberra in late 2021 after the pandemic opened up more flexible working options.
Ms Bassett is from regional Queensland and wanted to move outside of the capital cities, and Wagga offered her the best option.
"I wanted to be reasonably close to the office in Canberra ... Wagga has everything you need, an airport, shopping, restaurants and yes it's still close to capital cities," she said.
And despite people, such as herself, bringing jobs with them, the flexibility that work from home allows can help bring families to the regions who may normally not have the opportunity to relocate, she said.
"It's an opportunity to take advantage of where you might have someone who has a job that's local and then you have their partner who can then come because they can take their job with them," she said.
"Something we try to promote with the job vacancy data so that there are lots of interesting jobs in the regions."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
