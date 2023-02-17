Residents in parts of the Riverina are being warned to take care after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.
On Friday the bureau warned severe thunderstorms were possible for eastern parts of the Riverina to the east of Wagga, with damaging wind gusts greater than 90 km/h predicted and large hail also a possibility.
While the severe storms are not expected to hit Wagga itself, the bureau is still predicting the possibility of thunderstorms hitting the city into Saturday.
Other towns likely to see storms include West Wyalong, Young and Tumbarumba.
The bureau said if storms develop and become severe, warnings will be issued at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings
It comes as the Rural Fire Service issued a total fire ban for the Eastern Riverina on Saturday.
The Southern Slopes region has also been placed under a total fire ban.
People across these areas are reminded to be aware of the fire risk and to be prepared with a plan of action if a fire threatens.
All unattended fires must be reported to Triple Zero (000).
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
